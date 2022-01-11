ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Man deliberately starts two fires at Lancaster apartment building, wanted by police

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dk9uD_0disXH4600

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police continues to search for Alvin Chambers who is wanted for deliberately starting fires on two separate days at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Poplar Street.

The police and the Lancaster City Fire Department were first dispatched for a fire burning in a yard that was beginning to ignite the exterior of a home. It was determined that the fire was deliberately set.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

With an investigation already underway, on Jan. 5, a second fire located on the balcony outside of a second-floor apartment at the same property was started. The flames on the balcony were touching the door of the apartment before being put out. It was on the second day that a victim saw Chambers in the area of the fire.

Chambers was then spotted in a red Honda SUV in the area of Laurel Street and Lafayette Street shortly after the second fire. An officer attempted to stop Chambers, who fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Man dies in Dauphin County fire

The Lancaster City Fire Department Fire Marshall John Pugliese responded to the scene of the second fire and determined it was also deliberately set.

Chambers is wanted for a series of charges. Anyone with information regarding his current or suspected whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 and ask for the lead on the case, Detective Toby Hickey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

6 people shot outside Oregon concert; suspect not in custody

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say six people were shot during a concert Friday night at an event hall in Eugene. The police chief says at least one person was in critical condition. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the WOW Hall in Eugene around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The gunfire erupted […]
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: York County Regional Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes inducted a new member to its department. Eight-year-old Landon of Mount Wolf, York County became an officer on Friday, Jan. 14, for the York County Regional Police. The department is fulfilling Landon’s dream job through the Make a Wish Program. “This is the one thing he wanted […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, a law enforcement official said. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin’s phone was turned over Friday to law enforcement officials in […]
SANTA FE, NM
abc27 News

Drive-thru COVID testing site reopens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With COVID-19 cases still surging, a lot of frustrated people in the Midstate are struggling to get tested, but some good news is here, now that Lancaster is re-opening a former drive-thru testing site, where you can pull up and drive right in. “All the testing is done inside the car. […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Fires#Apartment Building#Fire Burning#Whtm#Honda#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages belonging to people across the U.S. and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI, and others, CBSLA reported Thursday. The sea of debris left behind includes items that the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy