Future of Vigo County high schools to be discussed Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A formal recommendation about what to do with Vigo County’s three high schools could come later this week.

The Vigo County School Board will hold a “project hearing” as well as a “second preliminary determination” hearing on Thursday regarding the schools. The district is considering three options, two of which involve renovating the high schools while the third option would be a total rebuild.

The school corporation has been trying to narrow it down to one option for a referendum and potentially get it on the ballot by May. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Administration’s Conference Center on West Olive Street.

