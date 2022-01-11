Future of Vigo County high schools to be discussed Thursday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A formal recommendation about what to do with Vigo County’s three high schools could come later this week.PREVIOUSLY: Three options proposed for Vigo County High Schools
The Vigo County School Board will hold a “project hearing” as well as a “second preliminary determination” hearing on Thursday regarding the schools. The district is considering three options, two of which involve renovating the high schools while the third option would be a total rebuild.NEXT: Learn more about plans for Vigo County’s high schools
The school corporation has been trying to narrow it down to one option for a referendum and potentially get it on the ballot by May. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Administration’s Conference Center on West Olive Street.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
