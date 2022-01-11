ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg University returns to virtual learning until February as students re-adjust

By Ben Schad
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University students have started the spring semester virtually.

School officials decided to go online for the first month because of the spread of the Omicron variant in Dauphin County and the surrounding region. Tuesday was day two for virtual instruction for underclassmen and they have been through this before after going virtual all of last year.

“We have people coming in from D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia and other states and you have to be aware what is going on in different places, not just here. Everybody understands it is better to be safe than sorry,” Senior, Charles A. Shearrow II said.

The current plan is to resume in-person classes on Feb. 7. University officials will continue to monitor the pandemic impact in the region and will announce any changes if necessary.

