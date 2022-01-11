ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers recall Braden Schneider; Send Nils Lundkvist to Hartford

By Dave
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a surprising move, the Rangers have recalled defenseman Braden Schneider, and sent defenseman Nils Lundkvist to Hartford. For the life of me, I still don’t understand why Libor Hajek and Jarred...

blueseatblogs.com

NHL
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

