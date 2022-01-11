The One Common Denominator Between Successful People

At its core, an organization’s culture is about showing employees that your company cares about them — at work and beyond. We know that culture plays a significant role in an employee’s experience; in fact, a Glassdoor survey found that when searching for a new job, 77% of people surveyed said they’d evaluate a potential employer’s culture before applying for a position there. At its core, an organization’s culture is about showing employees that your company cares about them — at work and beyond. With wellbeing playing such an important role within an organization, employers have an opportunity to reinvent their cultures through a lens of workplace wellness and health by establishing trust with and among employees. Being an empathic leader means to communicate care and genuine interest about your employees as people beyond just their job.

