Frank Reich makes bold statement on Carson Wentz

By Reice Shipley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts suffered an epic collapse this weekend in a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a win-and-in scenario on Week 18, leaving them outside of the playoffs for the 2021-22 NFL season. Quarterback Carson Wentz had a very poor performance in the game, and now questions are...

Philadelphia
2d ago

i wonder how wentz feels, he left Philadelphia, joined a very talented colts team with a excellent coach and he failed down the stretch, his confidence will take another hit

DffrntDrmmr
3d ago

I agree about Wentz. I thought he was going to work out and defended him, but he faded badly down the stretch. He's been gifted two opportunities to show he can be a top quarterback in the NFL. He failed at both. I hope they don't waste another year. Bite the contract bullet and move ahead.

