Frank Reich makes bold statement on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are fortunate in the fact that they do not have a lot of impending free agents that will make a huge detriment to the team if they are not brought back. Sure, there are some offensive linemen that Johnathan Taylor would like to have back after he led the NFL in rushing, but not one of the Colts’ impending free agents are pro-bowlers or even well above average players. With that being said, we were still able to come up with three Colts free agents that Indianapolis should re-sign if they can. From the least important to the most, here are the three players that the Colts must re-sign in 2022 NFL free agency.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO