ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

McInnis named 'Defender of Public Safety' by N.C. Sheriffs' Association

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8ZJY_0disVVow00

RALEIGH — Sen. Tom McInnis was named a “Defender of Public Safety” by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for his support of law enforcement during the General Assembly’s 2021 session.

Sen. McInnis (R-Moore) said, “I am honored to be named a ‘Defender of Public Safety.’ During the 2021 session I worked with the Sheriffs’ Association on several bills, and I have the utmost respect for the men and women who are working diligently to serve and protect our community. They deserve our support in every way possible, and I will continue to work to make their job easier and safer.”

During a session which saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety related reform bills, Senator McInnis dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the Association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities, and the state.

That legislative work included securing $7.5 million in grants to help sheriffs’ offices in counties with a population of fewer than 210,000 people, increasing the penalty for breaking or entering a vehicle operated by any law enforcement agency with the intent to commit a felony or larceny, and increasing the penalty for possessing or selling fentanyl.

“Senator McInnis took a leadership role in advancing the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association which represents all 100 sheriffs in the State,” said Sheriff Ed McMahon, president of the Association. “As a result, our sheriffs can be assured the profession of law enforcement will be able to recruit and retain individuals who will serve our communities with integrity and we are better equipped to protect the lives, liberties, and property of North Carolina’s citizens.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Goodwin named new NCDMV commissioner

ROCKY MOUNT — Today, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced that Wayne Goodwin has been named as the new commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicles. “Wayne is a distinguished public servant who understands how to manage a customer-facing agency and the need to deliver results,” said Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette. “Wayne’s background as an attorney and knowledge of motor vehicle statutes will be invaluable to our agency.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Wayne Goodwin

ROCKY MOUNT — Today, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced that Wayne Goodwin has been named as the new commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicles. Parties stage competing news conferences on 9th District hearing. RALEIGH — Republicans and Democrats held dueling news conferences Monday afternoon, trying to sway...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: voucher

RALEIGH — Defenders of North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship Program want a three-judge panel to hear a lawsuit challenging the voucher program. They're asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court 's ruling on the issue. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Friday, 28 August 2020 12:40.
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham attorney disbarred

ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County lawyer was disbarred last month for violating the N.C. Bar’s Rules of Professional Conduct in a workers' compensation case a decade ago. According to court documents, attorney H. Bright Lindler, who had been licensed to practice law since 1987, took on a workers' compensation case in or around June of 2008.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Filing for Richmond County elections to reopen Feb. 24

ROCKINGHAM — Barring any other legal delays, filing should reopen for candidates in Richmond County and across North Carolina next month. Filing was halted by the N.C. Supreme Court on Dec. 8, 2021 — just three days into the period for this year’s elections. However, a three-judge panel on Tuesday granted a request to open filing on Feb. 24 for state and local offices.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: OSHA

ROCKINGHAM — A federal government mandate requiring large private-sector employers to have their workers get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing was sidelined by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Monday, 13 December 2021 13:15. On Sept. 15, I wrote a column responding to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcinnis
Person
Ed Mcmahon
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: NC Division of Motor Vehicles

ROCKY MOUNT — Today, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced that Wayne Goodwin has been named as the new commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicles. ROCKY MOUNT — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ License and Theft Bureau held graduation ceremonies Wednesday for its 27th Basic Inspector Class at DMV Headquarters in Rocky Mount.
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: US Supreme Court

ROCKINGHAM — A federal government mandate requiring large private-sector employers to have their workers get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing was sidelined by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Monday, 15 July 2019 12:48. Courts to again take up gerrymandering in North Carolina.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The General Assembly#State
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Specialty Crop Block Grant

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 4 at noon. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Wednesday, 11 December 2019 12:42. NCDA&CS announces specialty crop...
AGRICULTURE
The Richmond Observer

Grants available for agricultural projects

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle. Successful projects will meet the key objectives for 2022: create positive impacts for rural communities, stimulate economic development and support the agricultural industry. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2022 for selected innovative projects.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy