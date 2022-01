It looks like there is a really good chance that Winter Storm Izzy will shut down parts of the East Coast of the United States this weekend. According to The Weather Channel, the storm will bring precipitation to about 1/3 of the country - from the Great Lakes east. And, it looks like some of the southern states will get the worst of it. Some cities could get as much as a foot and a half of snow!

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO