Hampden County Bar Association offering free legal advice hotline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP )– If you’re in need of legal advice for a civil matter the Hampden County Bar Association will have a free Legal Help Hotline available on Thursday, January 20, from 3-6pm.

Local attorneys will offer free legal advice on various topics, including Divorce and Family, Bankruptcy, Business, Employment, Landlord/Tenant, and Real Estate.

Persons needing advice can call (413) 732-4648 to speak to a volunteer.

