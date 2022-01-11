Hampden County Bar Association offering free legal advice hotline
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP )– If you’re in need of legal advice for a civil matter the Hampden County Bar Association will have a free Legal Help Hotline available on Thursday, January 20, from 3-6pm.Tax refunds could be delayed in 2022. Here’s why
Local attorneys will offer free legal advice on various topics, including Divorce and Family, Bankruptcy, Business, Employment, Landlord/Tenant, and Real Estate.
Persons needing advice can call (413) 732-4648 to speak to a volunteer.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0