United CEO says airline has seen zero COVID deaths among vaccinated since mandate

By Justin Tasolides
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter to employees, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby addressed the impact the omicron variant surge has had on the company: About 3,000 employees of the company are currently positive for COVID-19. But, Kirby said, the company’s vaccine mandate “is working — and saving lives,” noting that of...

www.baynews9.com

