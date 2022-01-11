ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Funimation Streams She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Anime's English Dub Simultaneously with Subtitled Version

Anime News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTia Ballard is directing the English dub, and Matt Shipman is writing the script. Travis George is the engineer, and Gino Palencia is the mixer. Seven Seas licensed both the light novel and the manga, and it describes the story:. Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Yusaku Sakaishi's Jinmyaku Cheat de Hajimeru Hitomakase Eiyūtan Novels Get Manga

Manga about adventurer with powerful social connections launches January 27. The novels' story centers on Net, a young man whose true skill lies in his large personal connections, which has allowed him to achieve great feats from behind the scenes. One day, his own king runs out of patience with him, and banishes him from the legendary heroes' party. Now he has to start again as an adventurer, but he plans to make full use of his connections with powerful knightly orders and other races. Meanwhile, the king finds the heroes' party to be full of self-absorbed individuals, with Net's loss fraying their bond with each other.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review:The Dungeon of Black Company Season One

Based on the ongoing manga series by Yōhei Yasumura. The anime follows the story of a Young slacker by the name of Kinji Ninomiya. After working tirelessly toward his goal of a self-sustainable Slacker lifestyle, he’s finally achieved his dreams. Now looking down on common folk commuting during a typhoon from the penthouse of one of his apartment buildings, Kinji gets ready to start his new, consequence-free life. However, all of his hard work goes to waste when a portal appears beneath him from out of nowhere. Teleported to another world, Kinji is forced to work for a mining company that focuses solely on profits and has no care whatsoever for the safety and well-being of its employees. Refusing to live in such conditions, he begins devising plans to get rich quickly, building connections with others in this new world, and making his best efforts to escape the stringent corporate life. Will Kinji be able to overcome his restraints and attain financial freedom once more?
COMICS
Anime News Network

Funimation Streams Police in a Pod, Girls' Frontline, Slow Loop Anime

Service streams Police in a Pod on Wednesday, Girls' Frontline, Slow Loop on Friday. Funimation began streaming the television anime of Miko Yasu's Police in a Pod (Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū) manga on Wednesday. The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on Wednesday. The police comedy centers...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Film#Photography#Funimation#English#Lbx Girls#3d#Sti
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Escape/Stop”

Overview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) and Oka (Melissa Molano) spend the day together, enjoying what could be the shrine maiden’s last day. Our Take: After doing what Kakeru can to defend Oka on his own with Ibara cracked being out of commission, we are given the chance to understand more about how the Oni came to become more civilized. At least not when he is homicidal and yelling frantically about ripping creatures to shred. It was his experiences with Chisato, Oka’s mother and previous shrine maiden, and Lord Enju, Chisato’s father, that informed how to be more caring and respectful of life. It is nothing more than a few scenes but they are effective in showing how there is more meaning in one’s existence beyond the inevitable end in death.
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

Funimation to Stream Futsal Boys!!! Anime

Funimation announced early Saturday morning that it would stream the interactive anime Futsal Boys!!! The series will begin streaming on Sunday as it airs in Japan. The multimedia project is a collaboration between Namco Arts, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Diomede’s Futsal Boys!!! Anime story. Also, Abema will stream the anime as it comes out. Funimation describes Futsal Boys!!! story as:
COMICS
Siliconera

Danmachi Season 4 Trailer With English Subtitles Appears

There’s a new way to learn more about Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Danmachi) season 4. Warner Bros. Japan released a new trailer for the anime. While there’s Japanese voice acting throughout, it offers optional English subtitles. Given that season 3 covered the ninth, tenth, and eleventh volumes of the light novels, season 4 should pick up with volume 12. There’s also a new key visual showing Bell Cranel and Hestia.
COMICS
ComicBook

Haikyu Shares New Update on Season 4's English Dub

Haikyuu has become one of the biggest sports anime to date, and fans are waiting on edge for its next season to go live. For some, they are stilling on pins and needles waiting for season four to hit shelves, and the reason is simple. Despite finishing last month, the anime has yet to walk out its English dub, but that will change soon. An update has been giving on its Blu-ray, and fans are ready to binge this new version ASAP.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Avatar
epicstream.com

Where To Watch And Stream Jirisan Online With English Subtitles

Here are the streaming platforms where you can watch the Kdrama Jirisan with English subtitles. Jirisan started airing on tvN on October 23, 2021, and concluded its episodes on December 12, 2021, with an excellent nationwide viewership rating of 9.225%. The successful Kdrama starred Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mieruko-chan “She Still Sees Them”

Miko and Hana go out on the town for a shopping adventure, but there’s no escaping those spooky sights! Maybe it’s time for an exorcism, or powerful prayer beads?. After an unexpected hiatus, Mieruko-chan is finally back with another round of ghostly comical shenanigans. This time, we see the main characters going on a brief trip to town for a girls’ day out. But, unfortunately, those pesky ghosts seek to ruin Miko’s fun as usual.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

The Executioner and Her Way of Life Anime Unveils More Cast, Staff, Song Artists, Spring Debut in English-Subtitled Video

The staff for the television anime of Mato Satō and Nilitsu's The Executioner and Her Way of Life (Shokei Shōjo no Virgin Road) light novel series posted a new English-subtitled promotional video and key visual on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast and staff members, the theme song artists, and spring premiere for the anime.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress Anime's 2nd Season Gets English Dub

The English dub cast will return from the first season. Emma Fowler Houghton will join the cast as Mirei Minae. The first season's cast includes:. The second season of the anime premiered on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, and BS-TV Tokyo, and several streaming services on October 4. Strawberry Prince performed the second season's opening theme song "Start," and Morfonica performed the ending theme song "Fateful.../Morfonica."
COMICS
Anime News Network

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime Reveals Cast for Original Characters, Narrator for Episode 2

Additionally, tokusatsu actor Hiroaki Murakami will narrate the second episode. The anime features different famous "hero actors" as narrators for each episode. The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting, TV Asahi, and 24 affiliated channels within the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" block on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. Kaori Maeda voices protagonist...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sakugan “MEMORIES & REGRETS”

The team visits the Calacalla Colony to get Yuri treatment. During the downtime, Gagumber runs into an old friend, and Memempu tells Zackletu about her dream…. Sakugan continues to impress with its characters and world-building. We got some more background information on Zackletu and honestly, there was only one thing about this episode that bugged me.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Do We Head for the Stars?”

Arrow and friends face their strongest opponent yet in God’s realm. Once the Guardian reveals the ultimate truth of their world, a peaceful resolution seems unlikely…. The mystery of something bigger lurking just in the background, that being the purpose of the world wall was something else that kept me wondering and eagerly awaiting the next episode, and the conclusion didn’t disappoint. It arguably resolved everything that required a legit answer, so it’s hard for me to say that it had a bit of a weird twist at the end.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Ninjala TV Anime Streams with English Subtitles on YouTube

A code for 50 Gumball Machine Coins for use in the game will be available for each of the first four episodes. The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated stations on Saturday. GungHo Online Entertainment describes the story:. Researchers at the World Ninja Association (WNA) have at...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: “Separate Journeys”

Overview: Roxy (Michelle Rojas) visits her old friend, Nokoparu (Justin Cook) who helps convince her to see her parents after many years of being apart. Our Take: Coming off of Rudeus’ touching reunion with his father, he and the rest of Dead End begin to make their way across the Central Continent. While they are not the focus of this episode, the brief moments they have together show how Rudeus has mended his relationship with father with his morale being on the up and up and how Ruijerd is beginning to slowly but surely make a better reputation for himself with Rudy’s help of course, but, most importantly, by how honorable of a person he is.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Makoto Ojiro's Insomniacs After School Manga Listed With TV Anime, Live-Action Film

Manga about 2 insomniac high school students launched in 2019. The manga focuses on two insomniac schoolmates, a boy named Ganta and a girl named Isaki. Both worry about their constant lack of sleep. After a chance meeting in the school's observatory-turned-storage room, the two share secrets, and begin having an unusual connection.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy