Funimation Streams She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Anime's English Dub Simultaneously with Subtitled Version

Based on the ongoing manga series by Yōhei Yasumura. The anime follows the story of a Young slacker by the name of Kinji Ninomiya. After working tirelessly toward his goal of a self-sustainable Slacker lifestyle, he’s finally achieved his dreams. Now looking down on common folk commuting during a typhoon from the penthouse of one of his apartment buildings, Kinji gets ready to start his new, consequence-free life. However, all of his hard work goes to waste when a portal appears beneath him from out of nowhere. Teleported to another world, Kinji is forced to work for a mining company that focuses solely on profits and has no care whatsoever for the safety and well-being of its employees. Refusing to live in such conditions, he begins devising plans to get rich quickly, building connections with others in this new world, and making his best efforts to escape the stringent corporate life. Will Kinji be able to overcome his restraints and attain financial freedom once more?

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO