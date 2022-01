Well, howdy there, folks! Are you thinking of coming to Lubbock or debating on whether you should leave? Then maybe you should have a look at this list. I put together a list of six simple pros and cons of living in Lubbock. I may drill down in the future, but I just wanted to knock out some big-picture stuff. Ultimately, this list will grow and grow, but you're busy and I thought a little look-see at the Hub City might be welcome. With that in mind, let's rock with these 6 simple pros and cons of living in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO