Meagan Good Shares Candid Details About Her Life Amid Divorce

By Black Information Network
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeagan Good is taking time to focus on herself these days. The star recently opened up about her life amid divorce from her husband of over nine-years, Devon Franklin. On Wednesday, the Harlem star stopped by The Real, and although she didn’t specifically mention her pending divorce, she did speak on...

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
Mimi Faust On How Self-Love Helped Rekindle Her Relationship With Ty Young: 'Nobody Can Make You Complete'

It looks like things are back on for one of Love and Hip Hop’s favorite couples, Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young!. The reality star and now-retired WNBA player, who got together in 2016, instantly became a fan favorite as they navigated their growing love. We often looked forward to seeing the pair’s photos showing themselves on vacation and spending quality time with Faust’s daughter Eva.
Meg Ryan's Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
DeVon Franklin Files For Divorce From Meagan Good After 9 Years

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good are officially calling it quits. According to reports, the couple announced Tuesday (December 21) they filing for divorce after nine years of marriage. The couple met in 2011 while working on the film Jumping the Broom. They got engaged in May 2012 before marrying in June the same year.
Cardi B's baby boy is already talking

Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking. The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers. Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this...
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

