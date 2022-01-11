ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m sorry’ note found next to dead child and unresponsive mother at Kissimmee resort

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. [WESH] — A 4-year-old girl is dead after deputies found her unresponsive at a Kissimmee resort with her mother.

Deputies were called to Star Island Resort on Monday in reference to a “suicide attempt,” according to a release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacinda Decaro’s mother told deputies she was unable to get in contact with her daughter.

When security entered the room, they found Decaro and her daughter, Masiela, unresponsive on the bed.

A note found next to the bed read “I’m sorry.”

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials believe she was killed with a “concoction of pills or medications.”

The mother had a faint pulse and was brought to Advent Health Celebration. She is in critical condition and it is not clear if she will survive, according to officials.

If she survives, she will face some type of murder charge, a sheriff said.

There is no evidence to suggest there were any other individuals involved in this incident, officials reported.

