This Bouncy Gel Cream Is a Glow-Boosting Must for Oily Skin

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Oily skin can definitely be tricky, especially when winter rolls around. Every company starts coming out with heavy, thick, ultra-moisturizing creams and lotions, but all they do is clog your pores and make your excess sebum production worse. At the same time, you can’t just stop moisturizing your face. That could just leave it damaged and introduce a whole new slew of skin concerns!

Like all skin, oily skin should be moisturized year round if you want your complexion to maintain its health and glow. The right moisturizer, however, may even help manage the oiliness itself. That means it could help lessen breakouts and blackheads too, as your pores won’t be buried and unable to breathe under formulas simply not meant for you. That right moisturizer just might be this beloved pick from Innisfree!

Get the Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Cream Moisturizer for just $25 at Amazon!

Innisfree is a cult-favorite Korean beauty brand, known for delivering incredible products at affordable prices. This moisturizer is in the Premium Beauty category on Amazon, but it’s just $25. It’s so unique and lovely too. Just check out that bouncy jelly texture! It’s lightweight and has a dreamy translucence to it. Nothing like the typical winter creams you see targeted toward dry skin!

This weightless quality also makes this cream a great pick if you have sensitive skin. This moisturizer is also free of artificial fragrances, in case you like to avoid those. It’s also free of animal-originated ingredients, mineral oil, silicone oil and other big no-nos in the skincare world!

So, what’s inside this moisturizing gel cream that may help deliver your brightest, most even and most perfectly hydrated skin yet? The top key ingredient is Jeju cherry blossom leaf extract. The leaves are sourced from Jeju Island in Korea, then dried and aged in lava seawater for three weeks at the optimal temperature. Sea salts are removed and then the extract is squeezed from the leaves into this game-changing formula to add radiance to your complexion.

This jelly cream also contains dermatologist-favorite niacinamide to brighten skin, as well as betaine from sugar beets, known to moisturize and protect. The formula is a triple threat, and we can’t wait to see how it could change your skin for the best!

Looking for something else? Explore more skincare and beauty from Innisfree here and shop more Premium Beauty at Amazon here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

