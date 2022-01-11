This Bouncy Gel Cream Is a Glow-Boosting Must for Oily Skin

Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oily skin can definitely be tricky, especially when winter rolls around. Every company starts coming out with heavy, thick, ultra-moisturizing creams and lotions, but all they do is clog your pores and make your excess sebum production worse. At the same time, you can’t just stop moisturizing your face. That could just leave it damaged and introduce a whole new slew of skin concerns!

Like all skin, oily skin should be moisturized year round if you want your complexion to maintain its health and glow. The right moisturizer, however, may even help manage the oiliness itself. That means it could help lessen breakouts and blackheads too, as your pores won’t be buried and unable to breathe under formulas simply not meant for you. That right moisturizer just might be this beloved pick from Innisfree!

Get the Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Cream Moisturizer for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Innisfree is a cult-favorite Korean beauty brand, known for delivering incredible products at affordable prices. This moisturizer is in the Premium Beauty category on Amazon, but it’s just $25. It’s so unique and lovely too. Just check out that bouncy jelly texture! It’s lightweight and has a dreamy translucence to it. Nothing like the typical winter creams you see targeted toward dry skin!

This weightless quality also makes this cream a great pick if you have sensitive skin. This moisturizer is also free of artificial fragrances, in case you like to avoid those. It’s also free of animal-originated ingredients, mineral oil, silicone oil and other big no-nos in the skincare world!

Get the Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Cream Moisturizer for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, what’s inside this moisturizing gel cream that may help deliver your brightest, most even and most perfectly hydrated skin yet? The top key ingredient is Jeju cherry blossom leaf extract. The leaves are sourced from Jeju Island in Korea, then dried and aged in lava seawater for three weeks at the optimal temperature. Sea salts are removed and then the extract is squeezed from the leaves into this game-changing formula to add radiance to your complexion.

This jelly cream also contains dermatologist-favorite niacinamide to brighten skin, as well as betaine from sugar beets, known to moisturize and protect. The formula is a triple threat, and we can’t wait to see how it could change your skin for the best!

Get the Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Cream Moisturizer for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more skincare and beauty from Innisfree here and shop more Premium Beauty at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!