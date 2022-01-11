Insider Reveals Interesting Development With Jaxson Dart, USC & Transfer Portal

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart shocked college football fans when he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. The Utah native was in a primed position to earn the starting job next season at USC, following veteran QB Kedon Slovis' departure for Pittsburgh.

In 2021, Dart threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

It's assumed that Dart entering the portal is directly correlated to Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams' interest in the Trojans. However, Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, reported on Monday, that a "return to USC is still on the table for Dart".

Kartje added: "the young QB is assessing what would be best for his future" moving forward.

Dart currently ranks as the No. 3 overall player in the portal. He was a four star prospect out of Corner Canyon High School [Draper, UT], and a top-100 prospect for his class.

