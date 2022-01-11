ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Local history center to be expanded, thanks to grant

By Caitlynn Hall
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new grant will help fund the expansion of the Morgan History Center on Mahoning Avenue.

The Trumbull County Historical Society received an Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant totaling $119,200 from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant, to be matched over the next two years, will fund the expansion project.

The expansion will include increased exhibit space, a larger public research center that will hold over 10,000 archives, and a publicly accessible collections storage area that will preserve 20,000 items related to local history.

“This project is an exciting one for us,” said Meghan Reed, director of the Trumbull County Historical Society. “The expansion will make artifacts and research more accessible to the public, increase transparency, promote tourism, and boost economic development on Warren’s Millionaire’s Row.”

Reed noted that the expansion will allow TCHS to display large and fragile items that are not able to be currently on view.

NEH funded 208 projects across the country in this round, totaling $24.7 million.

