Police officers fired for ignoring robbery to catch Snorlax in Pokémon GO

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Musician Kanye West, who performs under the name Ye, is under investigation for a possible battery incident which occurred in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. Kanye West is seen on Jan. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) According to Los Angeles police, the incident occurred at 3 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Fe and Bay streets. The exact circumstances of the incident were unclear. However, according to TMZ, West purportedly got into an argument outside the members-only club SoHo Warehouse, and is accused of punching a male fan who asked for an autograph. West is named as a suspect in a misdemeanor battery report, police said. No arrests have been made, police said. There was no word of any serious injuries. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old West was named as one of the headliners of the upcoming Coachella festival in April.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO