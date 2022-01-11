ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police officers fired for ignoring robbery to catch Snorlax in Pokémon GO

By Amelia Fruzzetti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that sounds closer to a Hard Drive article than reality, two former LAPD police officers lost their jobs playing Pokémon GO in 2017, having just lost their appeal. While in general a cut and dry tale of police misconduct, the full appellate document reveals a story with some...

The Verge

LAPD officers fired for catching a Snorlax instead of a burglar denied appeal

Two LAPD officers who were fired from their jobs in 2017 for playing Pokémon Go while on duty have had their appeal for reinstatement denied by a California judge. The officers’ squad car video camera showed the two officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, ignored a request for backup to play the game, according to court documents. The pair were stationed near a robbery in progress, and after the responding officers put out a call for backup, Lozano and Mitchell seemingly ignored the call and left the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
blavity.com

Firing Upheld For Two LAPD Officers Who Played Pokémon GO Instead Of Responding To Robbery Call: 'Aw, Screw It'

Two Los Angeles police officers have lost their jobs and their appeal after being caught playing Pokémon Go on the job. The California Second District Court of Appeal has upheld the firing of the two Los Angeles police officers— Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell— who were hunting for Pokémon Go characters through the Pokémon GO app instead of responding to "a 211 (robbery) in progress" call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
