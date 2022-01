TOP NINJA, also known as Leon Bodden, is a New York-based artist who’s been taking over the game for the past few years. 2021, must of been a video game for the rapper after dropping nonstop hits, as if he was smashing buttons on a joystick. TOP NINJA has a genuine hip-hop sound and a fluid flow which perfectly complements his songs. His style is smooth and draws the listener into his EMCEE universe. In his growing discography, he has made on thing clear through his lyrical and songwriting ability, that he is a true player in the game.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO