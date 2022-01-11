ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino's cuts back on promotional offers as costs bite

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Higher food costs due to record levels of inflation has forced Domino's Pizza Inc to scale back some of its promotional offers for 2022 in the United States, the company said on Tuesday. The pizza chain said it...

Domino's reduces number of wings in carryout deal

This isn’t good news for wings fans. Domino’s recently announced changes to one of its popular menu options. While the chain is known primarily for pizza, it also offers a variety of chicken wing options to its customers. According to a recent announcement, however, customers are going to...
This Domino's Price Change Means You'll Be Paying More For Less

When craving takeout, there are many options to choose from. If pizza, wings, or breadsticks are on your brain, you might consider Domino's, which is a popular pizza chain in the United States and across the globe. According to the brand's website, Domino's sells about three million pizzas every single day, from more than 18,300 locations across 90 countries. While you can order a plain cheese pie off the menu, Domino's claims that there are over 34 million ways to customize a pizza, so it's really no surprise that people are loving this take-out spot.
Domino’s Reduces Wing Count Instead of Raising Price

With inflation being the highest it’s been in nearly thirty years, companies are having to make adjustments to stay afloat. Most are opting to increase their prices, but Dominos is tackling the challenge a little differently. Customers who love and order their wings will find that while the price of the wings is staying the same, fewer of them will come with an order.
Elizabeth Warren Blames High Food Prices on Grocery Chains' 'Record' 1 Percent Profit Margins

On Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) tweeted a video clip from her appearance on MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Reports a couple of days earlier. "What happens," the caption asked, "when only a handful of giant grocery store chains like Kroger dominate an industry? They can force high food prices onto Americans while raking in record profits." Warren claimed that "a handful of giant chains" had replaced the wide selection of smaller stores that used to dot the American landscape, and she called for the use of the government's antitrust power to "break up these giant corporations."
How Inflation is Impacting Domino's Value Proposition

Domino’s company-run restaurants plan to alter a longstanding value offer because of “unprecedented” inflation in the coming year, CEO Ritch Allison said Tuesday at the annual ICR Conference. The chain expects food costs to rise 8–10 percent in 2022—including meats, cheese, grains, and other ingredients required to...
Domino’s Supply Chain Center in Kent hiring for all positions

Domino’s Supply Chain Center in Kent is looking to hire for all positions, including production, warehouse, class A and B CDL (commercial truck driver license) drivers, maintenance and administration. “We want to make sure we continue delivering great service and excellent food to the community and that starts with...
Domino's Pizza CEO Warns Of Higher Food Prices This Year

>Domino's Pizza CEO Warns Of Higher Food Prices This Year. (Ann Arbor, MI) -- Be ready to possibly pay more for that pizza you order from Domino's. That's because the company's CEO is expecting "unprecedented increases" in food costs compared to last year. He said the price jump for those costs will be between eight and ten-percent. Ritch Allison explained the price of many things including cheese is increasing. Allison also noted Domino's will likely feel the impact of high labor costs.
Checkers & Rally's Is Making A Big Change To Its Drive-Thrus

The Great Resignation is chugging along, and the food service industry is bearing the brunt of it. In November alone, nearly a million hospitality industry employees quit their jobs, according to Insider. Food service workers are not the only people quitting, and the pandemic isn't the only reason why. According to Fortune, the participation rate in the labor sector is at a 50-year low. Aside from wanting higher wages, people are opting out employment for a variety of reasons, including the desire for more flexibility, childcare issues, burnout, and what Insider nicknames "epiphany quitting."
