ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. nurses protest COVID-positive health care workers being allowed back to work without isolation

By Ellina Abovian
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIlBg_0disS81l00

A group of nurses gathered in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday to speak out against new California state guidance that lets coronavirus-positive health care workers return to work amid the staffing shortages hitting hospitals.

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance over the weekend that lets health care workers who test positive for the virus or are exposed to it to return to work immediately — without isolation and without testing — if they are asymptomatic and wearing N95 masks.

State officials said the changes, in place through Feb. 1, were made “due to the critical staffing shortages currently being experienced across the health care continuum because of the rise in the Omicron variant.”

But nurses participating in Tuesday’s protest said the new guidance puts patients and workers at risk.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 11, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

New COVID workplace rules go into effect in California

New workplace rules go into effect in California Friday, including changes related to coronavirus testing and masks. Employees will no longer be able to self-test at home and read their results themselves. Coronavirus tests will have to be administered in front of a health care representative or a supervisor, or the employee must go to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling. But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York […]
EDUCATION
KTLA

L.A. County homeless count delayed again due to omicron surge

The greater Los Angeles point-in-time homeless count for 2022 has been postponed to late February due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, authorities said Friday. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority cited the need to protect the health of volunteers, staff and homeless people. The count will be conducted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
KTLA

Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times. But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These California counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. Researchers around the world have reported that the omicron variant is more transmissible than the delta variant, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

I.E. hospitals also facing blood shortages amid nationwide crisis

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, declaring the first nationwide crisis earlier this week. That shortage is felt being around the U.S., including hospitals in the Inland Empire, several of which are currently operating at around 50% of their normal levels. Click here for more […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Covid#Health Care#Weather#Protest#N95#Omicron
KTLA

Culver City Unified will close next week amid omicron variant surge

The Culver City Unified School District, the first K-12 public school system in the nation to issue a coronavirus student vaccination mandate, announced Friday that due to the spike in coronavirus cases, it will close all its schools next week to give students and staff time to “recoup and recover,” the superintendent said. “Things accelerated […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

California suspends 345,000 disability claims, citing fraud

After stealing the identities of death row inmates and even a sitting U.S. senator to make off with billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits during the pandemic, scammers have now moved on to impersonating doctors to dupe California officials into giving them disability checks. State officials on Monday said they had suspended 345,000 disability […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California undergraduate enrollment drops by 250,000 during pandemic

California’s fall 2021 undergraduate enrollment dropped by nearly a quarter-million students since pre-pandemic fall 2019, according to a survey released Thursday. The report from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that California saw an overall decline of more than 99,000 — or 4.3% — in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2020 to fall 2021, driven largely by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

CDC encouraging Americans to wear N95, KN95 masks

U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

San Mateo County’s $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by recent rainstorms

About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Doctors warn against intentional exposure to COVID

Some people are apparently deliberating meeting up in hopes of catching COVID. Doctors are warning against doing that, saying that while many people are only experiencing mild symptoms from the omicron variant, the virus is still very dangerous and could strain hospitals even more. KTLA’s Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

About 130,000 LAUSD students missed class this week amid COVID surge

About 130,000 Los Angeles Unified students — approximately one-third of district enrollment — have been absent from school during the first days back from winter break, ushering in another chapter of disruption in the nation’s second-largest school system. In addition, teachers and employee absences have remained high, so office administrators and substitute teachers have had […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teachers around the U.S. confront half-empty classrooms as COVID surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on track in yet another pandemic-disrupted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

California could mull universal basic income program for some CSU students

California could send $500 a month with no strings attached to college students from low-income families as part of the Legislature’s latest approach to a guaranteed basic income plan. State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) is considering legislation that would create a pilot program at select California State University campuses, issuing monthly stipends for one […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy