ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Why Do Millennials Worry About Money More Than Other Generations?

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the by-now tired joke about imprudent spending on avocado toast, millennials actually worry about money more than any other generation. According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by financial company Affirm, the average American frets about money six times a day — for millennials, who are commonly classified...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

What to Do if You're Starting Off 2022 Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Here's how to shore up your finances if you're starting the year off on rocky footing. People who live paycheck to paycheck often experience stress and run the risk of landing in debt. It's important to pull yourself out of that situation as quickly as possible. During normal times, living...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Generation Z#Americans#Generation Xers#Thestreet Inc
Psychiatric Times

More Than Money

It might be a token, but it says—and means—a lot... I was ecstatic when I leaned the news that the late iconic poet and social activist Maya Angelou would be featured on United States currency. It allowed me to reflect on one of my favorite quotes by her, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you make them feel.” May we feel her presence every time we hold this coin that symbolizes her life of service, advocacy, and her relentless pursuit of justice.
MAYA ANGELOU
moneyandmarkets.com

2022 Resolutions: Why “Make More Money” Is Nonsense

People are eager to share their New Year’s resolutions the first chance they get — even if you didn’t ask. Research analyst Matt Clark and I do the same in this week’s Investing With Charles!. Not many resolutions survive till February. It’s easy to put off...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Money smarts arouse passion in millennials

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The sexy sheets copywriter Jess Morgan enjoys with her husband Grant are not just in their bedroom. His financial spreadsheets turn her on to his seriousness about building a life together. Meticulous columns record the Bainbridge Island, Washington-based couple’s search for their first car, breaking...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Forbes

How To Make Money Like A Millennial

Cindy Diffenderfer is the CEO of Orion Haus, a leader in the home sharing industry - turning everyday renters into real estate investors. There are certain generational differences we may never overcome. It is harmless if you stream a show while your parents plan to tape it, but if your folks are looking for an escape from the 9-to-5 grind or simply want to pad their retirement portfolios, it may be time to help them rethink their earning potential.
ECONOMY
WTAX

The average American worries about money 6 times every day

The average American worries about money six times a day, according to a new study. Overall, respondents agreed millennials (30%) and Gen Z (22%) are better at managing their finances than their Gen X (14%) and boomer (18%) counterparts. Additionally, millennials were the most optimistic (78%) about where their finances will be in 10 years and boomers were least optimistic (57%). With money as top source of anxiety, the survey revealed 43% would give up drinking alcohol for 5 years to retire today, while 3 in 10 would give up sex (30%) or their friends (29%). Respondents are thinking about money as it relates to their romantic lives, as well. Over half (51%) of millennials said the ability to manage one’s finances is the top thing they look for in a partner, compared to a sense of humor for Gen Z, Gen X and baby boomers. The #1 habit that harms budgets is falling to impulse purchases (41%), followed by ordering takeout (38%), going out with friends (34%) and getting hit with late fees (34%).
ECONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gen Z and Millennials Paying More Than Three Times as Much in Monthly Checking Account Fees as Older Generations

NEW YORK – January 4, 2022 – A new Bankrate.com report finds that Gen Z (ages 18-25) and millennial (ages 26-41) checking account holders are paying more than three times as much in monthly fees (e.g., routine service charges, ATM fees, overdraft fees, etc.), on average, than older generations. Additionally, when it comes to choosing […] The post Gen Z and Millennials Paying More Than Three Times as Much in Monthly Checking Account Fees as Older Generations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans are much more worried about inflation than Democrats. Why that matters

Do you think inflation is going to moderate over the next year or remain elevated? The answer may depend in part on how you vote. Democrats and Republicans have wildly different expectations for inflation in 2022. Republicans expect prices to rise about 7% over the next year — more than double the 3% increase expected by Democrats, according to last month's University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Ledger

Your Money: Are you worried about inflation? Buy dividend-paying stocks

Inflation is a topic that is on everyone’s minds. Protecting your wealth against inflation is an important part of a well-rounded financial plan. Even a persistent low level of inflation is enough to significantly cut your purchasing power over time. History shows that the best way to build wealth and protect against inflation in the long run is to buy high-quality dividend-paying stocks.
BUSINESS
Inman.com

I worry about higher mortgage rates — and other stuff

“When all the experts unanimously agree, it makes me nervous,” Inman Publisher Brad Inman writes. “I’ll never forget the careless chorus of experts pumping up the housing market in 2008.”. For 10 or more years, I’ve been buying assets and have often proclaimed, “I’ll never sell.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy