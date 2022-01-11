Sterling Public Schools announces two-day closure

Hours after a court decision to deport him, Novak Djokovic left Australia Sunday, ending a drawn-out saga that shook the tennis world. The world’s top-ranked male tennis player left on the eve of the Australian Open, which starts Monday. As a result he will be unable to defend his title and win a record 21st singles major title.
There's renewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what masks to wear against the highly infectious Omicron COVID-19 variant. The agency now recommends wearing "the most protective mask you can" to help stop the spread. This is happening as many Americans are still having a tough time finding at-home testing kits. Michael George has the latest.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
WASHINGTON (AP) — From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that. “End this uncivil war,” he implored...
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
DALLAS — All hostages have been released safely from a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area following a more than 10-hour standoff, and the man responsible is dead, according to local and federal law enforcement officials. A group of four people, including the rabbi, were taken hostage at about...
BOSTON/CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protests demanding a switch to remote learning as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupted efforts at returning to in-person education around the United States. In Chicago,...
U.S. officials are raising alarm that Russian threats of war against Ukraine are spiking dangerously despite the conclusion of a week of diplomatic meetings aimed at avoiding the outbreak of open conflict. National security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Thursday that Russia is preparing a “false flag” operation to use as...
Some family members of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. will march on Saturday in the state of Arizona for voting rights days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a press release from King's son, Martin Luther King III. King will be joined by his wife, Arndrea...
Comments / 0