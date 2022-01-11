Netflix Kept Showing Smoking In TV Shows Despite 2019 Pledge, Study Finds

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Cobra Kai, Stay Close, and The Witcher. If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Tuesday, Jan. 4 is Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, which just returned for a fourth season. No. 2 is Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Stay Close, a thriller limited series starring Cush Jumbo. The Witcher is at No. 3. Queer Eye, which is somehow in its sixth season already, is at No. 4. And Season 2 of the polarizing romantic comedy Emily in Paris rounds out the top 5. The only changes from yesterday's list are at the bottom, with some shuffling happening in the 8 and 9 spots and The Thundermans replacing Maid at No. 10.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO