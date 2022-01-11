ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Kept Showing Smoking In TV Shows Despite 2019 Pledge, Study Finds

By Zachary Snowdon Smith
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Though Netflix pledged in 2019 to eliminate depictions of smoking in new original programming aimed at younger viewers, the streaming giant continued to include hundreds of tobacco depictions in The Queen’s Gambit, The Umbrella Academy and other new and popular shows during 2020, according to a report by anti-smoking nonprofit Truth...

