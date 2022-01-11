ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Breyer phoned in to Supreme Court oral arguments Tuesday due to a false positive Covid test

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustice Stephen Breyer participated in oral arguments remotely on Tuesday after a “false positive” Covid-19 test, the Supreme Court announced. A court spokeswoman said that the senior liberal justice took a rapid test Tuesday morning prior to oral arguments and received a positive result. A second rapid test was negative, as...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

The Supreme Court's Vaccine Mandate Decision Was an Opening Shot Against Regulating Anything

I miss the days when the Supreme Court had an element of suspense and mystery to it. There would be the oral arguments and then six months of silence until Decision Day, when there occasionally would be a surprise twist ending to our Very Special Episode. As should be obvious to everyone who paid attention during the oral arguments over the president’s vaccine mandates, Thursday’s predictably idiotic decision was a foregone conclusion based on predictably insulting assaults on reason and common sense from the carefully constructed conservative majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling: When will we know?

**UPDATE: The Supreme Court made its decision on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021. Read that story, here (THE CONVERSATION) — Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
CBS DFW

US Supreme Court Blocks President Biden’s OSHA Vaccine-Or-Test Requirement

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that the Biden administration’s OSHA requirements requiring large businesses to institute mandatory masking or testing are unconstitutional, but allowed a nationwide vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded healthcare centers to take effect. The majority opinion in National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and joined by Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, states that mandate is unconstitutional because it exceeds the authority given to OSHA. The majority said that the mandate was no “everyday exercise of federal power” and instead that it is “a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

In the Case That Blocked OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, the Justices Disagreed About When COVID-19 Counts As a Workplace Hazard

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers yesterday, the three dissenters said the majority was recklessly overriding the judgment of experts who know best how to make workplaces safe. But as the majority saw it, the dissenters were ready to let unelected bureaucrats exercise sweeping powers that Congress never gave them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Supreme Court#Pcr#Justice Sotomayor#The Supreme Court#Omicron
Fox News

Twitter won't ban Justice Sotomayor's false statement—that's a good thing

During the oral arguments over the Biden vaccine mandates last week, two largely disconnected views emerged from the right and left of the Supreme Court. Conservative justices hammered away at the underlying authority of the Biden administration to issue these mandates, particularly after President Joe Biden’s own chief of staff admitted that the agency rules were "workarounds" of constitutional limitations. Conversely, the liberal justices used the "equity" aspects of an injunction to raise more emotive, if not apocalyptic, arguments on the dangers of COVID-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theridgewoodblog.net

US Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Federal SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Mandates

Washington DC, the US Supreme Court on January 7 heard nearly 4 hours of oral arguments in 2 sets of cases involving federal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine requirements. At issue are 2 federal regulations: the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that requires all workers at firms with 100 or more employees either get vaccinated or be tested weekly and wear a mask to work (National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, No. 21A244) and a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulation issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) requiring vaccination for nearly all workers at hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities that receive federal funds through Medicare and Medicaid (Biden v. Missouri, No. 21A240). Both cases came to the court last month on an emergency basis, and the justices elected to fast-track the cases for oral arguments to determine whether the Biden administration can continue enforcement of the rules while litigation continues.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Supreme Court hearing grows tense as Justice Kagan grills lawyer challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy