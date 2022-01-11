ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Yankees need to end their outdated facial hair policy

By Joel Sherman
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

Just back from a vacation and, well, look at that, still in a lockout. I guess I can dig into who will be the Mets bench coach, but once that is announced, it will be the last time I think about that position until Buck Showalter is ejected and I turn to the person next to me and ask, “who is the bench coach again?”

So without free agency or trades to focus on, I have decided to tackle a really big issue. Facial hair. Notably the absence of it on Yankees players. Well, that is not exactly true. If you have social media accounts and follow any Yankee, you will learn that their favorite offseason hobby is not golfing or fishing. It is growing a beard.

This also is true for any player traded by the Yankees. It has become a rite of passage (away from The Bronx) that the first act after moving elsewhere is to give a hirsute middle finger to their former employer; a silent (yet hairy) signal that it was joyless distress playing for the Yankees.

And why are the Yankees even still enforcing such inanity — which allows mustaches, but no beards or hair lengths below the collar? I emailed Hal Steinbrenner, who did not reply, I assume because as a member of MLB’s negotiating committee he was readying for Thursday’s first formal talks between owners and players since the lockout began Dec. 2. It takes up a lot of time apparently not to negotiate. I reached out to the head of Yankees media relations, who ignored both text and email. I assume the silence is over concern that the conversation could move into a truly hairy area — like, is your team planning to play without a shortstop this year?

But back to the beards. If the argument to keep Yankee players in uniform clean-shaven is tradition based, then I would ask about that uniform. There is nothing more traditional in baseball than the pinstripes — yet the Yankees modernized (and monetized) by putting an athletic company’s logo across the buttons from the interlocking NY a few years back when MLB reached an agreement for all teams to do so. How about the august stadium? Well, it is the third version of the facility, it is more mall than ballpark and it is a few football fields from the original. So it is The House That Ruth Built — kind of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a37QY_0disPgeT00
Gerrit Cole in the Yankees’ dugout.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyTej_0disPgeT00
A bearded, shaggy-haired Gerrit Cole with the Astros in 2019

Could the Yankees successfully defend keeping their policy? They certainly would have a case. Teams are permitted to have reasonable team rules, and the Yankees have adhered to these grooming ground rules since George Steinbrenner established them shortly after purchasing the team in 1973. Past practices and precedent matter and so, perhaps, an arbitrator would accept that a baseball organization has the right to control the hair length of an adult under its employ. But is this a case the Yankees want to risk? I am shocked they have not been challenged on this yet. And in this age, doesn’t it now feel like the crisis you can see heading toward town, so if you can avoid it, why not?

It is one thing for a free agent to sign with the Yankees, know the policy and agree to accept it. But what of drafted players and, especially, what of a traded player who is part of the MLB Players Association? Would the Yankees void a deal if the baseball equivalent of James Harden, someone like San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. or Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., refused a request to trim his hair and shave? They wouldn’t improve their roster over this policy? Today we could have had Bryce Harper, but he wouldn’t shave, so we refused to take him.

Would they really want to be seen as an organization that would go to a grievance against a player over hair — facial or long? A player such as Guerrero has no control if his current team trades him. Should he really have no control over his face? Is this something the Yankees really want to defend in 2022?

It is an outdated policy. It was outdated 30 years ago when Don Mattingly was benched for an August 1991 game because he refused a directive from above (George Steinbrenner was suspended, but it was clearly from him) to shorten the length of his hair. Does Hal Steinbrenner want to be the guy who gives the order if, say, Aaron Judge or any Yankee decides to carry his offseason beard into spring training?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6KaF_0disPgeT00
Clint Frazier with the Yankees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkiqI_0disPgeT00
Clint Frazier, with long hair, in the 2016 All-Star Futures Game

To what end? What standard is being upheld? This isn’t the military. More and more, baseball is encouraging individuals to express themselves through items like footwear. There is no direct correlation between having a haircut that could pass Marine inspection and winning. The clean-cut Yankees have one World Series title this century. They have won one AL East title in the last nine years: in 2019 when Aaron Boone called his group “savages,” albeit the cleanest-cut savages in history. Is any fan really saying, “Good for the Yankees for differentiating themselves?” Even if there were such fans, should that allow the organization to dictate what their employees do with their hair?

Hal Steinbrenner has important stuff on his agenda — helping to get a new collective bargaining agreement for the sport and finding a shortstop for his team. Still, he should find time on the calendar to erase a no longer applicable legacy of his father. Make it: Gone today, hair tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2009 World Series champion announces his retirement

Those who followed the 2000s New York Yankees heavily have some fond memories of a homegrown outfielder that looked like a solid contributor, at the very least a solid reserve: Melky Cabrera. On Friday, MLB insider Hector Gomez announced that Cabrera is retiring from baseball at 37, after playing for...
MLB
WNTZ

LSU Grad living ‘American dream’ with MiLB manager role

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can’t help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
James Harden
Person
George Steinbrenner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Buck Showalter
NJ.com

Melky Cabrera, member of Yankees’ 2009 World Series winner, retires

Melky Cabrera, the starting center fielder for the Yankees’ 2009 World Series winning team, has retired. “I think the time has come for me to retire from MLB,” Cabrera said on social media in Spanish. Cabrera hadn’t played since 2019. Just three players from the Yankees’ last world...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Facial Hair#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Sign 2 Arms On Minor League Deals In Attempt To Build Pitching Depth

After their pitching staff was decimated by injuries a season ago, the Mets must build depth in this area in order to prevent this from occurring again in 2022. On Jan. 13, Baseball America reported that the Mets have signed two hurlers to minor league deals, veteran left-handed side-armer Alex Claudio and righty Stephen Nogosek.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Jon Lester Thankful To Red Sox Fans And Organization, Excited To Introduce Boston To His Kids

BOSTON (CBS) — In a lot of ways, Jon Lester grew up during his time in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was drafted in 2002 when he was 18 years old, working his way up through the minors to make his MLB debut in 2006, establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter for a championship team, and departing as a 30-year-old two-time World Series champion.
MLB
CBS Boston

Jon Lester Believes David Ortiz Should Make Hall Of Fame On First Ballot: ‘I Hope He Gets What He Deserves’

BOSTON (CBS) — Just about anyone who shared a clubhouse with David Ortiz would argue that Big Papi was and is a legend of the game, one who deserves immediate enshrinement in Cooperstown. Jon Lester is certainly among that group. The recently retired left-hander spent the first nine years of his big league career as a teammate of Ortiz. Lester was a minor leaguer in the Red Sox organization in 2004 when Ortiz became a part of Boston and baseball history, and he was a part of the team when the Red Sox won World Series in 2007 and 2013. Speaking with...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox, long favorites, expected to sign Oscar Colás

Oscar Colás, at one point referred to as the "Cuban Ohtani," is soon expected to join the Chicago White Sox organization. Despite the ongoing lockout, Major League Baseball's international signing period begins this weekend, and Colás is expected to sign with the White Sox, who have long been described as the favorites to ink the 23-year-old outfielder. Colás has posted pictures of himself wearing White Sox gear on social media, and reports from MLB.com and the Sun-Times have reinforced that such an image will eventually become official.
MLB
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy