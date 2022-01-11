ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Swiss solar company Meyer Burger Technology AG picks Arizona over Lebanon, elsewhere for North American HQ

By Adam Sichko
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 4 days ago
The company would have added to the region's roster of solar businesses, which...

Nashville Business Journal

Tim Estes leaves Franklin-based Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., global tech company he started 21 years ago

One of Nashville's early tech pioneers has left the Franklin-based artificial intelligence company he founded more than 21 years ago. Tim Estes has departed Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., he confirmed in a phone call on Friday. Estes grew the business into one of the region's most prominent tech companies. More notably, Digital Reasoning was one of the area's first major tech successes not rooted in the area's signature health care industry, broadening the scope and variety within the city's tech sector.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Silicon Ranch Corp. secures nine-figure capital raise

Update: Silicon Ranch issued a news release Thursday announcing a $775 million round of funding, led by a $400 million commitment from Manulife Investment Management, on behalf of Manulife Infrastructure Fund II and John Hancock. The raise was joined by existing investors Shell, TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global Master) L.P. and Mountain Group. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter, according to the release.
Nashville Business Journal

Alto Solutions closes $40 million round of funding

Nashville-based Alto Solutions Inc. is starting the new year off with new money. The fintech startup has closed a $40 million round of funding, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, led by Advance Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Unusual Ventures, Acrew Capital, Alpha Edison, Foundation Capital, Gaingels and Coinbase Ventures.
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

