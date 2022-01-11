Swiss solar company Meyer Burger Technology AG picks Arizona over Lebanon, elsewhere for North American HQ

One of Nashville's early tech pioneers has left the Franklin-based artificial intelligence company he founded more than 21 years ago. Tim Estes has departed Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., he confirmed in a phone call on Friday. Estes grew the business into one of the region's most prominent tech companies. More notably, Digital Reasoning was one of the area's first major tech successes not rooted in the area's signature health care industry, broadening the scope and variety within the city's tech sector.

