ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mr7b_0disPXeo00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest sweepstakes. They are placing 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States. Everyone who finds a golden can, or makes one, will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.

Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes. You can randomly find a golden Budweiser can, which would be really cool, and snap a photo. Or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can . Wrap the image around a can and take a picture.

Top story: Missouri man was justified in shooting death of neighbor, coroner’s inquest rules

Now comes the important part. You must post a picture of the can to social media correctly to enter. Tag @budweiserusa if you’re posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes. You can enter between January 10 and February 20, 2022.

The winner will be notified after a random drawing of the entries on February 21, 2022 . The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Soulard Mardi Gras replaces carnival with online contest due to COVID

ST. LOUIS — The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Soulard Mardi Gras organizers to change another aspect of the annual event. The Family Winter Carnival, originally scheduled for Jan. 22, has been canceled and will be replaced with an online contest. Organizers said the carnival is a...
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle Tour’ comes to St. Louis in August

ST. LOUIS – Zac Brown Band will make a stop in St. Louis on their 2022 international “Out in the Middle Tour.” The multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 12. The tour kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22. “Performing in front of millions of fans […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budweiser#Hashtags#Beer#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 2

Meet local USA Hockey player Jincy Dunne

Did you know the St. Louis area will have a local hockey player participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics? Jincy Dunne a defenseman from O’Fallon, MO will play for Team USA Women’s hockey this coming February. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve talks to Dunne.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri lawmaker wants to make Archery the state sport

ST. LOUIS–Missouri has a state song (“Missouri Waltz”), a state musical instrument (fiddle), a state invertebrate (Crayfish), even a state hockey team (The Blues). It doesn’t have a state sport. But a mid-Missouri state lawmaker has introduced legislation to give it one–Archery. Representative Tim Taylor is the sponsor of HB 1672, which highlights the state’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Staff turnover may delay clearing Missouri roads of snow and ice

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Crews continue to work on and prepare the roads for the snow we’re anticipating in our area. MoDOT just had a winter operations press conference at the transportation management center. This will likely be the first plowable snow for area road crews this season and because of the warmer temperatures, last night […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Omicron fuels worst week in St Louis COVID-19 history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis region will head into the weekend under the sobering reality that the region’s hospitals have endured their single worst week on record for hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  In new figures released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the group reports its […]
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy