Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest sweepstakes. They are placing 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States. Everyone who finds a golden can, or makes one, will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.
Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes. You can randomly find a golden Budweiser can, which would be really cool, and snap a photo. Or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can . Wrap the image around a can and take a picture.Top story: Missouri man was justified in shooting death of neighbor, coroner’s inquest rules
Now comes the important part. You must post a picture of the can to social media correctly to enter. Tag @budweiserusa if you’re posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes. You can enter between January 10 and February 20, 2022.
The winner will be notified after a random drawing of the entries on February 21, 2022 . The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
