ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Virginia Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: ICU levels hit new record; roughly half of tests in Hampton Roads are positive

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLZmA_0disPT7u00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s seeing its highest total of current COVID ICU patients of the pandemic (589) and ventilator numbers just below to the 2020-21 winter surge (328 patients) as some cities in Hampton Roads report a 50% positive test rate.

The vast majority of those admitted to hospital are unvaccinated. The good news is on a case-by-case basis, hospital stays are proving to be shorter and less severe with omicron , data’s shown.

However people are still dying with COVID, again nearly all of which are unvaccinated. Virginia reported 44 new COVID deaths on Tuesday, but that data has been delayed due to reporting lag as VDH applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths. VDH’s data currently shows 13 deaths per day on average, and 1,653 people per day are dying on average nationwide , up 36% from two weeks ago.

Virginia’s also reporting a whopping 36% test positivity rate on average, and that’s even higher in Hampton Roads. In Portsmouth and Hampton, half of the tests there are coming back positive, and the average for the region is 45%.

Statewide metrics

  • New cases: +16,681 (1,295,420 total), 17,037 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )
  • Deaths: +44 (15,715 total), has been down (13 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths
  • Current hospitalizations: +164 patients (3,845 total currently and 3,420 7-day average, both records ) ICU numbers at record high (589 patients), ventilator usage (328 patients) still slightly lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing
  • (2,461 total beds still available statewide, 378 for ICU
  • Test positivity: 36% , rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month
  • Vaccine doses administered: 14,321,939
  • Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.1% (6,669,511)
  • Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.4%
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.1% (5,814,802)
  • Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.4%
  • People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,234,154

Local cases

  • Accomack: 5,271 cases, 356 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+66 cases, +5 hospitalized)
  • Chesapeake: 39,308 cases, 1,473 hospitalized, 382 deaths (+644 cases, +13 hospitalized)
  • Franklin: 2,017 cases, 81 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+36 cases)
  • Gloucester: 5,283 cases, 95 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+90 cases)
  • Hampton: 21,518 cases, 931 hospitalized, 257 deaths (+340 cases, 102 hospitalized)
  • Isle of Wight: 5,786 cases, 275 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+61 cases, +4 hospitalized)
  • James City County: 10,739 cases, 321 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+152 cases)
  • Mathews: 1144 cases, 30 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+4 cases)
  • Newport News: 28,645 cases, 958 hospitalized, 320 deaths (+389 cases, +7 hospitalized)
  • Norfolk: 33,129 cases, 1,796 hospitalized, 372 deaths (+450 cases, +13 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
  • Northampton: 1,505 cases, 115 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)
  • Poquoson: 1,792 cases, 43 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)
  • Portsmouth: 17,113 cases, 1052 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+282 cases, +3 hospitalized)
  • Southampton: 2,737 cases, 96 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)
  • Suffolk: 14,744 cases, 880 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+181 cases, +8 hospitalized)
  • Virginia Beach: 70,170 cases, 3,230 hospitalized, 607 deaths (+999 cases, -2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
  • Williamsburg: 1,414 cases, 59 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+9 cases, +5 hospitalized)
  • York: 7,558 cases, 159 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+94 cases)

Local test positivity : 45% on average and rising

  • Chesapeake – 47.2%
  • Eastern Shore – 39%
  • Hampton – 50%
  • Norfolk – 45.9%
  • Peninsula – 42.8%
  • Portsmouth – 49.7%
  • Virginia Beach – 43.8%
  • Western Tidewater – 41.8%
Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Hampton, VA
Health
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Newport News, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
State
Virginia State
Hampton, VA
Coronavirus
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Portsmouth, VA
Health
Norfolk, VA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Covid#Icu#Weather#Positive Test#Covid Icu#Omicron#Data#Vdh#Icu Test
WAVY News 10

41st Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON (WAVY) — It’s one of the longest-running sporting events in Hampton Roads: the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum. With 10 mats and action happening all at once, the Virginia Duals brings in some of the top college and high school wrestling programs in the nation. Some of the college wrestling teams that have […]
WWE
WAVY News 10

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy