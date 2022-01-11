Virginia Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: ICU levels hit new record; roughly half of tests in Hampton Roads are positive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s seeing its highest total of current COVID ICU patients of the pandemic (589) and ventilator numbers just below to the 2020-21 winter surge (328 patients) as some cities in Hampton Roads report a 50% positive test rate.

The vast majority of those admitted to hospital are unvaccinated. The good news is on a case-by-case basis, hospital stays are proving to be shorter and less severe with omicron , data’s shown.

However people are still dying with COVID, again nearly all of which are unvaccinated. Virginia reported 44 new COVID deaths on Tuesday, but that data has been delayed due to reporting lag as VDH applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths. VDH’s data currently shows 13 deaths per day on average, and 1,653 people per day are dying on average nationwide , up 36% from two weeks ago.

Virginia’s also reporting a whopping 36% test positivity rate on average, and that’s even higher in Hampton Roads. In Portsmouth and Hampton, half of the tests there are coming back positive, and the average for the region is 45%.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +16,681 (1,295,420 total), 17,037 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

Deaths: +44 (15,715 total), has been down (13 per day on average now) but VDH says there's a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

Current hospitalizations: +164 patients (3,845 total currently and 3,420 7-day average, both records) ICU numbers at record high (589 patients), ventilator usage (328 patients) still slightly lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing

(2,461 total beds still available statewide, 378 for ICU)

Test positivity: 36% , rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

, rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 14,321,939

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.1% (6,669,511)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.1% (5,814,802)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.4%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,234,154

Local cases

Accomack: 5,271 cases, 356 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+66 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 39,308 cases, 1,473 hospitalized, 382 deaths (+644 cases, +13 hospitalized)

Franklin: 2,017 cases, 81 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+36 cases)

Gloucester: 5,283 cases, 95 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+90 cases)

Hampton: 21,518 cases, 931 hospitalized, 257 deaths (+340 cases, 102 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 5,786 cases, 275 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+61 cases, +4 hospitalized)

James City County: 10,739 cases, 321 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+152 cases)

Mathews: 1144 cases, 30 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 28,645 cases, 958 hospitalized, 320 deaths (+389 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 33,129 cases, 1,796 hospitalized, 372 deaths (+450 cases, +13 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 1,505 cases, 115 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

Poquoson: 1,792 cases, 43 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 17,113 cases, 1052 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+282 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,737 cases, 96 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 14,744 cases, 880 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+181 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 70,170 cases, 3,230 hospitalized, 607 deaths (+999 cases, -2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,414 cases, 59 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+9 cases, +5 hospitalized)

York: 7,558 cases, 159 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+94 cases)

Local test positivity : 45% on average and rising

Chesapeake – 47.2%

Eastern Shore – 39%

Hampton – 50%

Norfolk – 45.9%

Peninsula – 42.8%

Portsmouth – 49.7%

Virginia Beach – 43.8%

Western Tidewater – 41.8%

