Megadeth is gearing up for their tour Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames starting this April, and they've named a familiar face as their touring bassist. Megadeth has recruited ex-bassist James LoMenzo just as they did in 2021 to fill the shoes of David Ellefson. No permanent bassist has been named yet, though we do know that the new album will feature a mystery bassist in place of Ellefson. Congrats to LoMenzo for getting the job once again this year!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO