ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Geena Davis claims directors treated her differently after Oscar win

By Samantha Ibrahim
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0RAt_0disOwCy00
Geena Davis discussed her bad treatment in the entertainment industry after she scored an Academy Award in 1989.

Geena Davis is speaking her truth.

The “A League of Their Own” star, 65, claimed that filmmakers started to treat her negatively following her Oscar win.

Davis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress on March 29, 1989, for her work in the drama “The Accidental Tourist.”

“I didn’t ever think, ‘This is my magic ticket to doing everything I want to do,’ or, like, now I was at the top of the A-list or anything like that,” she said on an episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast.

Davis continued, “I didn’t think of it that way, but I did unexpectedly feel a tremendous feeling of having accomplished something. I thought, ‘Well, I got that out of the way. I never have to wonder if I’m going to get one of these things.'”

But the activist recalled at least two directors, whom she did not name, changing their tunes after her Oscar triumph.

“I had two directors, after I won the Oscar, who I had a rocky start with, because they assumed that I was going to think I was ‘all that,’ and they wanted to make sure that I didn’t feel like I was ‘all that,'” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZSoy_0disOwCy00
Davis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1989 for the drama “The Accidental Tourist.”

“Without having met me or having spent any time with me or anything, they just assumed I was going to be like, ‘Well, now no one is going to tell me what to do!’” Davis said. “I think maybe because I was a woman, the directors felt that way. And maybe it was even unconscious bias that they would maybe do it to a woman and not a man. But they didn’t want a woman to potentially cause them any problems.”

Davis stated, “They wanted to make sure I knew my place, and maybe … it probably wouldn’t happen to a man.”

The mother of three would then go on to earn a second Oscar nod for her role in 1991’s “Thelma & Louise.”

In the podcast, Davis also couldn’t help but gush over her co-star in that film, Susan Sarandon. “She had the most impact of any person in my life because I’d never really spent time with a woman who moves through the world the way she does,” she said of Sarandon, 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dRWu_0disOwCy00
Directors “wanted to make sure I knew my place, and maybe … it probably wouldn’t happen to a man,” Davis said.

She said, “It sounds crazy to be 33 years old at the time and first experiencing a woman like that, but I really had previously never met a woman who didn’t preface everything with, ‘Well, I don’t know what you will think, and this is probably a stupid idea, but …’”

“She just lived her life and said, ‘This is what I think.’ To have three months of exposure to that was amazing,” Davis raved.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director, dead at 82

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Peter Bogdanovich, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for The Last Picture Show and other films, has died at the age of 82. The director died early Thursday from natural causes at his home in Los Angeles his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. IndieWire also...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Allan Ackerman, Acclaimed Director for Stage and Television, Dies at 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the admired director who guided the likes of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Vanessa Redgrave, Sean Penn and Anne Bancroft in productions for stage and television, has died. He was 77. Ackerman died Monday of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. A Brooklyn native and protégé of famed theatrical producer Joseph Papp, Ackerman received two of his five career Emmy nominations for directing and producing the 2001 miniseries Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, starring Judy Davis. He landed two more Emmy noms two years later for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

Great News: Penelope Cruz’s Oscar Chances Leap After Winning Best Actress from National Society of Film Critics (Updating)

This is great news. The National Society of Film Critics has voted for Penelope Cruz for Best Actress in “Parallel Mothers.”. I said from the beginning she should win the Oscar. This ups her chances into the top 5, which now I think consists of Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain, and Lady Gaga. (Sorry, Kristen Stewart fans.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Geena Davis
The Independent

Geena Davis says male actor told her she was too old for romantic lead despite being 20 years younger than him

Geena Davis has said that a potential male co-star didn’t approve of her casting because he thought she was too old.However, at the time, Beetlejuice star Davis was 20 years younger than the unnamed actor.‘It’s very strange and so prevalent,’ she said of ageism while speaking to Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast.“A certain male actor that was making a movie said that I was too old to be his romantic interest, and I was 20 years younger than him.”Davis, who won an Oscar for Thelma & Louise in 1992, didn’t say who the actor was and what...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Robert Allan Ackerman Dies: Prolific Director Of Judy Garland Miniseries, Broadway’s ‘Bent’ Was 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the director whose television work scored five Emmy nominations and who directed acclaimed Broadway productions including Bent and Extremities, died Jan. 10 of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 77. His death was announced by family through a spokesman. “I love Bob. I loved being around him, his aurora, his steady peace,” said actor Al Pacino, who starred in Ackerman’s 1992 Broadway staging of Oscar Wilde’s Salome. “To work with him was joyous. He understood the language of theater art and communicated it with such ease. His gift was intangible and there’s no way of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sidney Poitier news: Barack Obama and Halle Berry lead tributes after Oscar-winning actor dies 94

Tributes have begun pouring in for Sidney Poitier who has died aged 94.The Bahamian-American actor – best known for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night – was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.Poitier took home the prize for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field.Following the news of his death, which was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, fans and fellow stars have begun remembering Poitier on social media. The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab paid tribute to Poitier, a singular actor whose profound influence and legacy will be everlasting. Read More Sidney Poitier death: First Black man to win Best Actor Oscar dies aged 94Sidney Poitier: The charming trailblazer who continually challenged stereotypes
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Lotus’ Star Murray Bartlett Cast in Chippendales Series

White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new limited series. The Australian actor and SAG Awards nominee has joined the ensemble cast of Hulu’s Immigrant (a working title). Immigrant is billed as the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales nightclub chain. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.” Bartlett will play Banerjee’s business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West L.A. to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.” The series from 20th Television is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners, and Bahrani will direct.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Halle Berry Recalls Looking at Sidney Poitier After Becoming First Black Woman to Win the Best Actress Oscar

Halle Berry is opening up about just how much Sidney Poitier meant to her in the wake of his death last Thursday. In a guest column for Variety, Berry penned an emotional essay in which she recalled her favorite Poitier moments. Some of those moments included being an Oscar nominee in 2002 on the same night the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was set to honor Poitier with an Honorary Award.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Contenders: A Look at How Makeup and Hairstylists Worked on Transforming Leading Actors

This year is all about transformations. Stellan Skarsgard in “Dune,” Jared Leto in “House of Gucci” and Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” all required hours in the makeup chair and daily application of prosthetics for their roles. At the other end of the scale, Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” and Emma Stone in “Cruella” just needed little accents from a winged liner to a straight line or the perfect bold red lip, and even gold lipstick...
MAKEUP
thedigitalfix.com

Halle Berry says “no one called” after her Monster’s Ball Oscar win

In 2001 Halle Berry won the Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her killer performance in the drama movie Monster’s Ball. Becoming the first woman of colour ever to take home the award, you’d expect that Monster’s Ball would have had Hollywood chasing the star down with a mountain of work. Well, in fact, it seemed to do the opposite, and according to the Catwoman actor, it didn’t actually help her career in any way.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Discussed Riding His Horse Buck on the Show

James Arness was a larger-than-life character on “Gunsmoke” portraying Marshall Matt Dillon. He was larger-than-life in real life as well. For those who don’t know, the “Gunsmoke” actor is a whopping 6 foot, 7. His super tall build makes him menacing, which was perfect for his 20 seasons on the show. Matt Dillon was a hero, constantly righting wrongs and doing good for the community. He would often literally stride in on horseback to save the day. Quite the cliche, but it was pretty iconic on “Gunsmoke.”
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

66K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy