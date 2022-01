GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Golden Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire that destroyed a home on W 17th Place Thursday morning. One person is known to live in the home, and they have not been found by investigators. But at least one neighbor says the individual was seen around 5 a.m. taking out garbage. (credit; CBS) According to the fire department, multiple calls came in about the fire close to 5:30 a.m. Crews responded to the 1700 block of W 17th Place near Rimrock Drive, where flames were in the home’s attached, two-car garage and spreading through the attic. Immediate, nearby neighbors...

GOLDEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO