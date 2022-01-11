ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County considering “vaccine passport” law

By Randi Bass
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMtV9_0disOYDe00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. ( WDVM ) — Montgomery County leaders officially introduced “vaccine passport” legislation, almost mirroring what is set to take effect in Washington, D.C. later this week.

“Once we had a regional neighbor, a large regional neighbor, who was enacting a similar policy we thought it made sense to move forward with something we thought had been a good idea for a long time,” said assistant chief administrative officer Dr. Earl Stoddard.

Montgomery Co. looks to fill school bus driver vacancies with help from Maryland National Guard

The law would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get into bars, restaurants, gyms, and other spots.

Leaders hope the law will increase vaccinations and decrease infections. Montgomery County leaders cited New York City, where leaders made a similar move several months ago and saw a jump in vaccinations after it took effect.

“Restaurants and other businesses as such continue to be in the top five places we see exposure,” said Montgomery County’s acting health officer Dr. James Bridgers.

The first phase of the vaccine passport law could go into effect as soon as Jan. 22. The phases as they are currently written in the legislation are as follows:

  1. Effective January 22, 2022: proof of 1 dose required for patrons 12 years and older;
  2. Effective February 15, 2022: proof of all doses (excluding boosters) required for patrons
    12 years and older; and
  3. Effective March 1, 2022: proof of all doses (excluding boosters) required for patrons 5
    years-and-one-month and older.
WDVM Mobile Apps

Members of the Montgomery County Council are on board for the most part but say there are still a few kinks to work out.

“I’m very concerned about the potential for businesses to have to deal with those claiming an exemption. That sounds very complicated,” said councilmember Hans Riemer.

The current legislation does not require proof of a booster shot but does allow for exceptions for religious and medical reasons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Hogan announces six additional testing sites across Maryland, says health department will distribute 20 million high-end masks to residents

EASTON, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced six additional testing sites being opened around the state. The sites will open near the following hospitals: University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Talbot County TidalHealth in Wicomico County Garrett Regional Medical Center in Garrett County Holy Cross Germantown Hospital in Montgomery County Howard […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick County remains in high transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Frederick County Health Department, in the past week, health experts confirmed over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases. Frederick Health Hospital reported 111 COVID-19 patients, with 93 in acute care and 18 in the intensive care unit. The health department also confirmed 10 deaths this week due to COVID-19. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Vaccines
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WDVM 25

County Executive proposes three bills for land-use legislation

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled three pieces of land-use legislation to ensure the economic viability of agriculture in Frederick County. One of the bills would support farmers who want to establish a roadside farm stand to sell their products by streamlining the approval process. Another bill establishes data center design […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as the new governor of Virginia on Saturday, making him the first Republican to be inaugurated to the office in 12 years. During his speech, Youngkin spoke of his plans for the future of his term, including changes in COVID-19 policies, taxes, education, and criminal justice. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Prince William Health District opens COVID-19 testing center

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A new COVID-19 testing center is now open in Manassas as cases continue to surge due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. The testing site located at the Pfitzner Stadium on seven county complex court is open to the public due to high demand. The center is offering PCR tests by […]
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#New York City#Restaurants#Passport#Montgomery Co#Maryland National Guard#Wdvm Mobile Apps
WDVM 25

DC Chamber of Commerce supports city-wide vaccination entry requirement

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Starting this weekend, select indoor businesses will require proof of vaccination. The DC Chamber of Commerce announced they support Mayor Bowser’s order. The DC Chamber of Commerce says the region’s economic vitality depends on businesses remaining open and this is the best way to ensure that. While the chamber supports these efforts, they […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WDVM 25

Teachers union has “no confidence” in MCPS pandemic response

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s largest teachers union issued a vote of “no confidence” in Montgomery County Public Schools leadership and their response to challenges brought on by the pandemic. The resolution from the Montgomery County Education Association, obtained by WDVM 25, claims, “MCPS has failed to provide clear metrics and criteria to guide […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick resident aims to develop a nonprofit to help the deaf community

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick has a significant deaf population. It is no secret the deaf community experiences challenges, and some residents say that communication challenges grew due to masks during COVID. The deaf community endures a lot of hardship, which is why a mother of a hard-of-hearing child has partnered with […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

DC Public Schools expands COVID surveillance testing for students

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Public Schools announced they are expanding their COVID-19 testing and providing 4 options for students.  Starting Monday, students in PK3 and PK4 will be provided a rapid test each week and required to upload their results before returning to school. Kindergarten students will also be receiving week test kits and are highly […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy