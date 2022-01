If you’ve been having a rough year so far (hi), have I got a 10,000-word gift for you! Menswear writer Derek Guy has gone deep on a style concept he has dubbed Bookcore, which is as elusive as it is expansive, pulling together multiple trends from the last decade or so under the very loose category of “independent bookstore regular.” If you were around for the “What is a hipster?” discourse (c. 1999-2005) you’ll understand this prismatic game of semiotic bingo all too well. And lest you thing I’m being snarky, I am absolutely here for this entire polemic. I love Bookcore.

