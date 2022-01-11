ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVeH5_0disNgIN00

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.

Rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft, Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference.

None of them sustained life-threatening injuries, Bernhardt said, adding he can’t wait to shake the pilot’s hand for getting the helicopter down the way they did.

The infant patient has been taken to a hospital, but family members haven’t been notified yet, Bernhardt said. The flight originated out of state.

LOCAL: Fayette County Clerk announces re-election bid

Photos and video from the scene show the helicopter damaged and on its side, just outside the church and underneath powerlines. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me,” Bernhardt said.

Jarrell Saunders, 28, works at an apartment building nearby doing maintenance. He said he saw the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

He got in his car to go to the hardware store and the helicopter was going in the same direction. He said he saw it hit the ground in the middle of the road and slide across the ground until it crashed into the church.

It turned on its side and as smoke was coming out, he saw people jumping out of the helicopter.

“I’m telling my grandkids about this one,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
WVNS

Man from Ohio arrested after high-speed chase in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A man from Columbus, Ohio was arrested by police after reportedly leading them on a high-speed chase in Mercer County. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9:20 pm, law enforcement was conducting road patrols at the Barrier A Toll plaza on I-77 South, when officers saw a Chevy Tahoe come through the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man sentenced to ten years in prison for conspiracy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man previously arrested in Fayette County was sentenced to prison for an additional 10 years for conspiracy. According to Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Douglas L. Utt, age 47 of Sutton, West Virginia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy. This sentence was ordered by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

First responders urge people not to walk across frozen ponds and lakes

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Local first responders are urging people not to try to walk across frozen bodies of water. There’s a thin sheet of ice covering Little Beaver Lake, and it may seem tempting to walk across it. However, firefighters tell us it hasn’t been cold enough for long enough for the lake to freeze […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Both lanes of I-64 open after overturned tractor-trailer in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Both westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 124 are back open after a tractor trailer overturned. According to dispatch, no injuries occurred during the accident. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A tractor-trailer accident on I-64 caused both westbound lanes of a bridge to shut down in Beckley. According to the Raleigh County […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Weather#Traffic Accident#Ap#Fayette County Clerk#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Greenbrier County First Responders fill the boot for Kentucky

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — First Responders in Greenbrier County are filling the boot for a good cause this weekend. Teams of law enforcement, first responders and members of the Patriots Motorcycle Club were stationed all over the county accepting donations for communities impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky in December 2021. Bob Johnson stood […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Appalachian Power prepped and ready for upcoming winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area. Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

First female Fire Chief in WV Jan Rader to retire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader will retire, effective Feb. 11, 2022, according to Mayor Steve Williams. Rader will transition into a new position as director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy. “We owe Chief Rader a debt of thanks for her leadership, her heart and her fortitude,” Williams […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WVNS

Nicholas Farthing pleads guilty to DUI resulting in death

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Nicholas Robert Farthing pleaded guilty of DUI resulting in death in front of Judge Darl Poling on January 11, 2022. Farthing was charged regarding a deadly accident on I-64 in Raleigh County on April 13, 2020. A long awaited verdict that Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said was delayed while they analyzed […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Kaleb Starkey found not guilty after one-day trial

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, after a one-day trial, Kaleb Starkey was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Starkey received the ‘not guilty’ verdict for all three of the charges he was facing. The charges included; attempt to commit a felony, use of a firearm […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Winterplace Ski Resort sees heavy traffic for MLK weekend

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The slopes were packed this weekend as avid skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes for one of the busiest weekends of the year for winter sports. Executive Director of Winterplace Ski Resort, Tom Wagner, told 59News he’s happy to see so many people going down the Mountain after a tough […]
LIFESTYLE
WVNS

PAAC holds Fayette County vaccine clinic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) held a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Oak Hill. The goal of the mobile clinic is to make COVID vaccines accessible to rural communities throughout West Virginia. Danielle Harris is a teacher and mother of two who said […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy