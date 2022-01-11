ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Reports: G Tuukka Rask returning to Bruins

 4 days ago

The Boston Bruins are bringing back goaltender Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season on a prorated one-year, $1-million contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

He is expected to earn $545,000 based on the number of games remaining in the season.

The Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League released him from his professional tryout contract with the team earlier Tuesday, although he didn’t appear in any AHL games since signing with Providence on Thursday because they were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

Rask, 34, had played out an 8-year, $56-million contract and was an unrestricted free-agent as he worked his way back from July surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

“I feel great … I don’t have to think about (the hip) locking up on me again and creating that pain,” Rask said last week.

Rask had been informally practicing with the NHL’s Bruins, who host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Considering that Boston is amid a stretch of five games in eight days, Rask is likely to return to action soon.

Jeremy Swayman (8-5-2, 2.20 goals-against average, .920 save percentage) and Linus Ullmark (9-5-0, 2.58, .917) have split goaltending duties this season for Boston. The Boston Globe reported Swayman is likely to be sent to Providence.

Rask played in just 24 of Boston’s 56 games last season, posting a 15-5-2 record with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average.

He started all 11 playoff games for the Bruins, whose season ended in the second round with a loss to the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the series.

Rask is 306-163-66 with 52 shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 560 games (540 starts) with Boston since making his NHL debut in 2007.

He holds Boston’s franchise record for most games played and wins by a goaltender.

–Field Level Media

KTLA

L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
NHL
