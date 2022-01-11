Queens man pleads guilty for shooting, killing the mother of his son

NEW YORK — A Queens man faces up to 19 years in prison after he admitted to shooting and killing the mother of his child.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to killing the mother of his infant son, a young woman who also had two other children, during an argument in front of her home,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a release. “This tragedy is a grim reminder that violence is never the solution to a dispute.”

The man, 36-year-old Robert Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in front of a Queens judge Monday, according to the release.

The initial incident took place at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2017. Rodriguez and the victim, Luz Cuza, were arguing on front of her 147th Street home. Rodriguez’ brother saw him carrying a firearm, the DA’s office said, and afterward the brother spoke to Rodriguez about it before heading inside.

Minutes later, Rodriguez’ brother heard a gunshot, ran outside and found Cuza on the ground with a fatal gunshot wound to the eye.

Police found a loaded semi-automatic pistol at Rodriguez’ home and confirmed it was the one used to kill Cuza.

Rodriguez faces 19 years in prison, the DA’s office said.

