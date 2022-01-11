Fauci says Sen. Rand Paul's false accusations incited death threats against his family

One of the more remarkable political disputes in recent history involves two doctors. One is Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), an ophthalmologist by training. The other is Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious-disease expert. The genesis of their fight is the coronavirus pandemic and, specifically, government recommendations (for which Fauci is a figurehead) that Paul opposes. Over the course of more than a half-dozen hearings centered on the pandemic, the fight has become much more personal, with Paul accusing Fauci of having contributed to the creation of the virus and Fauci forcefully pushing back.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO