CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is free after a federal court threw out his 1984 murder conviction. Willie Stokes walked out of the state correctional institution in Chester, Delaware County Tuesday afternoon. Stokes was 37 years into a life sentence until Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office investigated and found that Stokes did not get due process. Last month, a federal court found that a key witness lied. An attorney for Stokes said Philadelphia police offered the witness sex and drugs in exchange for false testimony. Stokes spoke briefly outside the prison. “He’s only known for a half hour he was going to be released, this isn’t something that we expected,” Attorney Michael Diamondstein said. An attorney for Stokes said the case is an example of years of injustice against Philadelphians.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO