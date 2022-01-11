ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Clifton Park launches grant program to help non-profits

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gQ22_0disMJ9Z00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Clifton Park has launched an online application for its Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund. The program is designed to assist non-profit organizations in Clifton Park who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Non-profit organizations are vital to the support structure of our community,” said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Normal fundraising efforts have been interrupted and demand for services have increased, applying further pressure on the operations of non-profits.”

Capital Region non-profit awarded $1M to help those with disabilities

A total of $200,000 will be available, with a maximum award of $10,000 per non-profit. Funding for the Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund is from the town’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan.

Non-profits are encouraged to review the rules and application to assess if the grant program is helpful to them. The application can be found on the Clifton Park website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Non Profit Organizations#Charity#Clifton Park Town#American Rescue Plan#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
NEWS10 ABC

Local charity urges state leaders to reinstate expanded CTC benefits

On Friday will mark the first time since July 2021, that families in New York and across the country will not receive direct monthly cash assistance through the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC). Families would have received their first monthly payment of 2022 on January 14, if the credits had been passed in the Senate last month.
INCOME TAX
NEWS10 ABC

How should Warren County spend $12.4M? You can weigh in

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County is set to receive $12.4 million in federal funding this year, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That’s a lot of money, and could be used a lot of different ways in helping out communities and businesses recover from blows dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

After nearly two years, New York’s eviction moratorium ends

A measure in place since the beginning of the pandemic to protect tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 has ended. Saturday marks the end of New York's eviction moratorium, which blocked landlords from evicting a tenant if they provided paperwork showing the pandemic impacted their ability to pay rent.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Legislation introduces revised bottle bill to include ten-cent returns

Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill has introduced legislation that will update the New York State Returnable Container Law to expand the list of redeemable bottles and raise the deposit to a ten-cent return. Originally introduced to the state legislature in 2002, was passed in the Assembly in 2005 but failed to reach an agreement by the Senate.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy