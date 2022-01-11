ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL postpones Tuesday’s Hurricanes vs. Flyers game

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL announced that the Hurricanes vs. Flyers game set for Tuesday has been postponed. The postponement is a result of COVID-related issues with Philadelphia. It’s one of two games postponed for Tuesday night, the other being the Islanders vs. Flames. Earlier...

CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
fantasypros.com

Claude Giroux named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game for Flyers

The NHL has announced Thursday that Flyers captain Claude Giroux has been named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game to represent the Metropolitan Division. (Twitter (@NHLFlyers)) This is Giroux's seventh time representing the Flyers in the NHL's showcase game. The game will be in Las Vegas this season. Giroux leads the Flyers in assists (18) and overall points (29) this season. He is certainly a top forward in the NHL and is one of the few fantasy relevant Flyers players at the moment.
nbcboston.com

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
SportsGrid

76ers Rule Out Danny Green & Shake Milton vs. Celtics

Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 76ers will be without Danny Green and Shake Milton for Friday’s home game against the Celtics. Green is dealing with soreness in his hip, while a back injury will keep Milton out. Together, both players are contributing 17.2 points per game to the offense.
SportsGrid

Celtics Rule Out Marcus Smart vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics announced that point guard Marcus Smart is out for Friday’s game against the 76ers as he remains in health and safety protocols. Smart missed Boston’s last game on Wednesday when it defeated Indiana on the road, 119-100. The victory extended the Celtics’ winning streak to three games. However, Friday’s game could be tricky as they travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
