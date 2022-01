NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring the Red Planet’s surface for nearly a decade, with its main mission being to determine whether Mars was once habitable. While the rover’s investigations have indeed confirmed that Mars was once a watery world filled with potentially life-sustaining chemistry, there’s still much to learn. Curiosity’s mountains of data offer an opportunity to use machine learning algorithms to investigate the planet’s surface in even more detail.

