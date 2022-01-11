ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Although focused on the playoffs, Jerod Mayo recognizes Broncos’ interview request as ‘a huge opportunity’

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots have perfected the “one day at a time” mantra over the last two decades under head coach Bill Belichick. One of his former players and current assistant coaches is taking the same approach right now: Jerod Mayo, who is a candidate to take over as the next...

www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

Hampton product Jerod Mayo a candidate for head coaching vacancies

HAMPTON, Va. - Jerod Mayo, a Hampton native and Kecoughtan High School product, is being considered for multiple NFL head coaching vacancies. As originally reported by Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos requested permission to interview Mayo for their head coaching job. He also shared that the New England Patriots' linebackers coach is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans.
NFL
Yardbarker

‘Jerod is Real’: Sources Reveal Texans Plan to Target Patriots Coach Mayo

- The Houston Texans are expected to target New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, one of their top head coaching candidates, for an interview when he’s available following the Patriots’ AFC wild-card playoff game Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Matt Patricia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Denver Broncos#The Buffalo Bills#The Philadelphia Eagles#Xs Os
Fox Sports Radio

Brady Quinn Says Manning Family Could Be Interested in Buying Broncos

Brady Quinn: “There’s a court ruling that basically paves the path for the Broncos to be up for sale shortly… I think there are going to be two names to keep an eye on. Jeff Bezos, and the other one is the Mannings. I think you could find an ownership group with Peyton, Eli, and Archie, who end up trying to get a majority stake and make a bid for the Denver Broncos. I'm telling you, they've been putting together the groundwork and a group to buy a majority stake in a sports franchise. I promise you this has been going on behind the scenes for years. Peyton is the type of guy, and this is similar to why he basically does the ManningCast on his own terms, is he doesn’t wanna work for someone. He wants to be his own boss. The way for him to do that is he wants to be the majority owner of an NFL team so he can run that team the way he sees fit. There’s no doubt that I think he will have success and win. Could you imagine if Peyton Manning has an inside track on this and the Manning family can become that majority owner in the Broncos, and then you've got this offseason where you can go get and make a pitch to Aaron Rodgers? I don't know man, that'd be pretty tough to turn down.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Analyst Suggests Former NFL QB Could Be Texans Next Coach

The David Culley era is over. Now, the Houston Texans join the long list of teams in the market for a new head coach. A few possibilities have already been mentioned for the Texans’ gig. Brian Flores is the obvious choice. The Dolphins fired him at the beginning of the week, which was obviously shocking for a number of reasons.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Denver Broncos Land New Franchise QB In New NFL Mock

Over the last couple of years, the Denver Broncos have been searching for a new franchise quarterback. Drew Lock was the guy that many thought would end that search when they snagged him in the NFL Draft, but that wasn’t the case. Teddy Bridgewater started for the majority of the 2021 season, but he isn’t a long-term answer or close to it.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy