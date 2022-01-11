ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ramp expands presence in US with FinCEN regulation

By Zhiyuan Sun
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, crypto-fiat gateway payments platform Ramp announced that its U.S. subsidiary Ramp Swaps LLC had received its registration as a Money Service Business with the Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The regulatory greenlight enables Ramp to do business in 38 states across the United States. Besides the...

cointelegraph.com

CoinTelegraph

ICON commits $200M to interoperability incentive fund

The ICON Foundation announced plans to launch an interoperability incentive program for 200 million ICX, or approximately $200 million at the time of publication. The foundation supports the development of the ICON network, South Korea’s largest public aggregator chain. The foundation said that it hopes this program will incentivize the ICON community and its partner networks to adopt ICON’s Blockchain Transmission Protocol, or BTP.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Bitfinex advises Ontario-based users to close accounts before March 1

In a Friday announcement, Bitfinex said it would be immediately closing the accounts for Ontario-based customers who have no balances on the platform. In addition, it planned to restrict access to those who do not have open positions in the exchange’s peer-to-peer financing market or open margin positions. Users...
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Hong Kong begins discussions to introduce stablecoin regulatory framework

Hong Kong's central banking institution, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), released a questionnaire to gauge public opinion on regulations for crypto-assets and stablecoins. The state-backed regulator intends to establish a regulatory framework by 2023-24. HKMA’s “Discussion Paper on Crypto-assets and Stablecoins” highlights the explosive growth of the stablecoin market...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Tier1 Financial Solutions Appoints Compliance Software Sales Exec Megan Howe to Expand North American Presence

a provider of capital markets and investment banking client relationship management solutions, and AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, has appointed Megan Howe as MD, North America Sales. Howe will be responsible for “driving compliance software and buy-side CRM sales in North America, delivering a range of client lifecycle...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramp Swaps Llc#Dapps#Axie Infinity#Opera Browser#Fantasy Nonfungible#Balderton Capital#Galaxy Digital#Fiat#Ramp Group
CoinTelegraph

Former CFTC chair Giancarlo joins CoinFund as an adviser

Blockchain investment firm CoinFund has appointed former United States commodities regulator J. Christopher Giancarlo as a strategic adviser — a move that should help the Brooklyn-based company navigate the complex, ever-changing regulatory requirements in its home country. Often referred to as “Crypto Dad” by the blockchain community for his...
BROOKLYN, NY
prweek.com

Dept acquires Raybeam, expands US data chops

Digital agency Dept has acquired Raybeam, a Massachusetts-based digital engineering and analytics consulting firm, for an undisclosed sum. Raybeam, launched in 1997, helps enterprises take control of their data assets by building data warehouses and deploying data to drive business goals. The firm will continue to service its existing clients while working with Dept clients in the U.S. that need data support.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Hero Financials to Build US Presence in 2022, Teach Financial Literacy

Hero Financials is Euro Asia Pay Holding’s alternative-to-banking solution that allows guardians to provide funds to their dependents while controlling and monitoring payments and promoting financial literacy for the next generation of consumers. The company’s proprietary suite of parental control features complements i2c’s customizable “plug-and-play” platform to offer modern...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
CoinTelegraph

UK Economic Affairs Committee unconvinced by prospect of retail CBDC

The House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee — an investigative governing body representing the economic interests of the United Kingdom — has released an official report assessing the pertinence of a government-issued central bank digital currency (CDBC). Titled “Central bank digital currencies: a solution in search of a...
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Swiss central bank tests wholesale CBDC with commercial partners

Switzerland took another step to clarify its roadmap for integrating central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, into the current financial system. The Swiss National Bank (SNB), the country's central bank, completed the second phase of Project Helvetia with its partners by integrating a wholesale CBDC into the existing back-office systems and processes of five banks: Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg and UBS.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinTelegraph

Visa survey shows that 24% of SMBs plan to accept crypto payments

Back in 2021, a study showed that there is a high demand for cryptocurrency payment abilities among both crypto holders and non-holders. However, in the same study, 50% of participants noted that there are not enough businesses that accept crypto. This may change very soon. Almost one out of four...
SMALL BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Crypto Tops Investor Threats for US Securities Regulators

U.S. state securities regulators have revealed that cryptocurrency investments are their top investor threat this year. “Before you jump into the crypto craze, be mindful that cryptocurrencies and related financial products may be nothing more than public facing fronts for Ponzi schemes and other frauds,” one regulator warned.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Hong Kong Monetary Authority aims to oversee stablecoin reserves

Hong Kong’s central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), wants to supervise stablecoin issuance and reserves management. HKMA published a discussion paper on Wednesday regarding cryptocurrencies and stablecoins in which it provided its views on how the industry should be regulated in Hong Kong. In the 34-page long...
WORLD
pymnts.com

UK’s BNPL for Travel Expands as it Gears Up for Looming Regulation

Tough economic times have made paying for goods in several installments very popular, boosting the buy now, pay later (BNPL) trend around the globe. When it comes to the travel industry, the service has rapidly caught on with consumers who are looking for travel-centric flexible payment options for often expensive flight tickets.
TRAVEL
cryptonews.com

US Agency Calls For Stricter Regulation Of Crypto ATMs

As the spread of cryptocurrency ATMs is accelerating, a recently released report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) claims the devices are widely used to facilitate payments for criminal acts such as human trafficking and drug sales. With this in mind, the report calls for reinforcing the oversight of crypto kiosks.
U.S. POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

What should the crypto industry expect from regulators in 2022? Experts answer, Part 2

In 2021, we witnessed many developments in the regulatory landscape of the cryptocurrency sector, with authorities targeting stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), nonfungible tokens (NFTs), crypto assets, smart contracts, unhosted wallets, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and so on. Still, most of these decentralized innovations remain in the gray zone of regulation globally, which only slows down the innovative impulse. With the rapid development of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the need for proper regulation — and the question of which must adapt, crypto to regulation or vise versa — is greater than ever. Yet, there is no time for consideration, as it is time to act.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Blume Global’s LiveSource Acquisition Expands Presence in Europe

Blume Global acquired LiveSource to expand its sourcing and procurement orchestration technology, among other solutions, to the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors. “Manufacturers manage an extraordinary amount of supplier sourcing and procurement data, as well as quality management information, that is typically in disparate systems. LiveSource solutions normalize this information...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Nsav To Acquire Minority Stake In Technicorum Holdings, Expands Presence In $163 Billion Global Blockchain Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant minority stake in Singapore based Technicorum Holdings, a global investment and compliance company and further expanding into the $163 billion annual global blockchain market. Under the terms of the agreement, NSAV will acquire a 5% stake in Technicorum Holdings, with an option for an additional stake, putting Technicorum Holdings at a post-money valuation of $120 million. Technicorum Holdings, a group specializing in digital assets, is poised to enable NSAV to become more deeply entrenched in the blockchain industry. With expertise in ICO’s, IEO’s and IDO’s, and over the past year, into DeFi and NFT’s, as well as recently, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, this partnership is a great enabler for both NSAV as well as Technicorum.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Will US regulators shake stablecoins into high-tech banks?

Regulators around the world have been thinking seriously about the risks associated with stablecoins since 2019 but recently, concerns have intensified, particularly in the United States. In November, the United States’ President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, or PWG, issued a key report, raising questions about possible “stablecoin runs” as...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Altcoin Roundup: 3 ways blockchain technology could further mainstream in 2022

2021 was a breakout year for the cryptocurrency sector and this year is expected to see an extension of the “mass adoption” trend. Public awareness of blockchain technology is on the rise and a new cohort of projects designed to fill more niche roles in society are likely to emerge in the coming months.
MARKETS

