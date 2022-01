It’s not much fun to be a House Democrat right now—and it might be about to get much worse, leading to a wave of retirements. Twenty-six House Democrats have already announced they won’t run for another term—more than 10 percent of the caucus and double the number of Republicans heading for the exits. And with almost a year until the next Congress, those numbers will likely grow.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO