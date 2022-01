PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a day after a fatal fire left a dozen people dead, and there is still an active scene in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood. Chesley Lightsey, supervisor for homicide and fatal shooting at the DA’s Office, told Eyewitness News that they believe a child may have been playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree in one of the units and the tree caught fire. These details were revealed in an application for a search warrant to go inside the unit where the fire began. For now, the investigation is being led by the fire marshal’s office but includes...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO