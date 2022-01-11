ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Facebook group searches for woman missing since 2019

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Years after the disappearance of a Preston County woman , there are still those who endeavor to find her.

Lori Sines

Lori Beth Sines, 36, who may also go by Lori Keller, was reported missing on November 13, 2019 and has not been seen since October 12, 2019, according to the original press release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office.

The release stated Sines was last seen in the Kingwood area, but that she was known to frequent the Clarksburg area.

Since then, a Facebook group called Justice for Lori Beth Keller was created. Made up of over 300 members, the group is dedicated to finding Lori.

Sines is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 145 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Sines should contact their local law enforcement or call 911. Additionally, any information regarding Sines’ whereabouts can be sent to DFC B. E. Hovatter of the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611, or to the Preston County 911 Center non-emergency line at 304-329-1026.

Those interested in joining the search can also go to the Justice for Lori Beth Keller Facebook group.

