Active Cell Balancing To Balance Ten (10) Cells MATLAB Simul

This paper has appeared in the IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement. In industrial rotating machinery, the transient signal usually corresponds to the failure of a primary element, such as a bearing or gear. However, faced with the complexity and diversity of practical engineering, extracting the transient signal is a highly challenging task. In this paper, we propose a novel time-frequency analysis method termed the transient-extracting transform, which can effectively characterize and extract the transient components in the fault signals. This method is based on the short-time Fourier transform and does not require extended parameters or a priori information. Quantized indicators, such as Rényi entropy and kurtosis, are employed to compare the performance of the proposed method with other classical and advanced methods. The comparisons show that the proposed method can provide a much more energy-concentrated time-frequency representation, and the transient components can be extracted with a significantly larger kurtosis. The numerical and experimental signals are used to show the effectiveness of our method.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO