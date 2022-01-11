ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Active Cell Balancing To Balance Ten (10) Cells MATLAB Simul

mathworks.com
 4 days ago

Hello guys, once you download the zip file, then extract the file and you will...

www.mathworks.com

IEEE Spectrum

New Simulator to Speed Up Solar Cell Development

To make solar cells that can eke out every bit of energy from sunlight, researchers rely on computer modeling tools. These simulators let them assess how minor tweaks to parameters like device structure, materials used, and the thickness of different material layers can affect ultimate power output. Several solar cell...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

randPulseGenerator

User can generate a random pulses with the function and specify simulation time, step size, range of the number of pulses, and range of the maximum value of the amplitude (absolute) of the signal. This work is inspired by the answer given by @Matt J. (https://nl.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/80755-how-to-generate-a-square-wave-with-random-normal-distributed-period-and-pulse-width#comment_157801).
COMPUTERS
New Scientist

Do magnets have any effects on human cells? (part 2)

Do magnets have any effects on human cells? (continued) Individual atoms can be affected by magnetic fields, and strong fields can induce nausea, but it isn’t clear if there are discernible effects at the cellular level. We are diamagnetic, which means we are repelled by a magnetic field. Normally,...
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Fuzzy self-tuning Flying Foxes Optimization

This simplified Matlab demo code shows how to use the new Fuzzy self-tuning Flying Foxes Optimization to solve global optimization problems. Zervoudakis, K., Tsafarakis, S. A global optimizer inspired from the survival strategies of flying foxes. Engineering with Computers (2022). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00366-021-01554-w.
ANIMALS
biztimes.biz

Finding balance through simplicity

1: the state of having your weight spread equally so that you do not fall. 2: the ability to move or to remain in a position without losing control or falling. 3: a state in which different things occur in equal or proper amounts or have an equal or proper amount of importance.
HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Omicron, why is it more contagious but milder? Quick to hook cells (but less melts)

While the Omicron variant of the SarsCoV2 virus is very rapid in latching on to human cells, it does very little to fuse with them compared to the Delta variant and the native SarsCoV2 virus. This was reported by the Japanese consortium Genotype to Phenotype (G2P-Japan), specializing in genetic analysis, in an article published online before being reviewed by the scientific community. Genome analysis of the Omicron variant indicates that the Spike (S) protein, used by the virus to attach to cells, does not have a structure to facilitate the process of fusion of the virus with the human cell. In fact, the division into two sub-units, present in the Delta variant, which allowed the virus to fuse efficiently with human cells, is missing.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Transient-extracting transform

This paper has appeared in the IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement. In industrial rotating machinery, the transient signal usually corresponds to the failure of a primary element, such as a bearing or gear. However, faced with the complexity and diversity of practical engineering, extracting the transient signal is a highly challenging task. In this paper, we propose a novel time-frequency analysis method termed the transient-extracting transform, which can effectively characterize and extract the transient components in the fault signals. This method is based on the short-time Fourier transform and does not require extended parameters or a priori information. Quantized indicators, such as Rényi entropy and kurtosis, are employed to compare the performance of the proposed method with other classical and advanced methods. The comparisons show that the proposed method can provide a much more energy-concentrated time-frequency representation, and the transient components can be extracted with a significantly larger kurtosis. The numerical and experimental signals are used to show the effectiveness of our method.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Essentials of Math Modeling Week 2: Introduction to MATLAB

This live script gives examples of working with floating point numbers, boolean logic, conditional statements, for/while loops, and functions. This script is meant to accompany Week 2 of the Essentials of Math Modeling workshop series: https://m3challenge.siam.org/newsroom/essentials-math-modeling-seven-part-series?fbclid=IwAR0SDtq2TDCmw266psddxZc9bYjlEucuXhHtDFvafVRtRLolhhffMRBr7oU.
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
mathworks.com

Passive Cell Balancing In Lithium Ion Battery For BMS

The battery pack is 12 volts and 2.6AHh. It consists of three lithium-ion cells connected in series. Each cell is connected to the load resistance through Mosfet. Passive cell balancing means equalizing the state of charge of each cell by wasting or dissipating energy through a resistor. In passive cell balancing, each cell state of charge value will be brought to the one cell value which has a low state of charge.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Results for: Data Science

Hello! I am Grace Woolson, an Application Support Engineer at the MathWorks. We are excited to support the Women in Data Science Datathon 2022 by providing complimentary MATLAB…. Category:. Data Science,. Live script,. Applying Deep Learning for European Rover Challenge purposes. Posted by Tanya Kuruvilla, November 8, 2021. Today’s guest...
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Fault Detection using Discrete Wavelet Transform

This is a line to ground fault analysis on a cable connected from an electric drive to a induction motor using Discrete wavelet transform. 1) Run the simulation file "a_Simulation.slx" for fault condition or non fault condition by commenting out the fault signal box. 2) Run the matlab code "b_Code_Data_Save.m"...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Galaxy Gravity Optimization Algorithm (GGO)

Https://github.com/SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi/Galaxy-Gravity-Optimization-GGO- %% Galaxy Gravity Optimization(GGO) An Algorithm for Optimization, Inspired by Comets Life Cycle. % Mousavi, Seyed Muhammad Hossein, S. Younes MiriNezhad, and Mir Hossein Dezfoulian. "Galaxy gravity optimization (GGO) an algorithm for optimization, inspired by comets life cycle." 2017 Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing Conference (AISP). IEEE, 2017. %...
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Firefly Regression Algorithm

%% Firefly Fuzzy Regression Algorithm - Created in (9 Jan 2022). % Firefly algorithm is one of the most decent algorithms in optimization. % which could be used for various tasks and biasing weights. It is. % relatively faster than others just like DE algorithm. So, there was no a.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Building Regression Models: A Tutorial for the WiDS Datathon 2022

Hello! I am Grace Woolson, an Application Support Engineer at the MathWorks. We are excited to support the Women in Data Science Datathon 2022 by providing complimentary MATLAB Licenses, tutorials, and resources to each participant. This tutorial will walk you through the steps of solving a regression problem with MATLAB...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Student Lounge

Building Regression Models: A Tutorial for the WiDS Datathon 2022. Hello! I am Grace Woolson, an Application Support Engineer at the MathWorks. We are excited to support the Women in Data Science Datathon 2022 by providing complimentary MATLAB…. Category:. Data Science,. Live script,. 6 Popular “How-To” Videos to Learn MATLAB...
EDUCATION
mathworks.com

Fast slot-filling algorithm

Algorithm was developed for electrical machines, but can be used for many other purposes. The algorithm works with random variables, so it is able to generate different layouts for the same inputs. The slot is filled from the top edge, this can be easily changed by modifying the code.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

2D Fast Vectorized Finite Element Method

A simple algorithm for vectorized assembly of matrices for 2D finite element methods using linear basis functions and triangular mesh. The algorithm is able to work with Dirichlet, Neumann and general Robin boundary conditions. A simple code for testing the algorithm is attached. The code is programmed for the Poisson's equation:
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Ballistic Interplanetary Trajectory Optimization - SNOPT

PDF document and a MATLAB script called ipto_matlab that can be used to design and optimize “patched conic” ballistic interplanetary trajectories between any two planets of our solar system. It can also be used to find two-body trajectories between a planet and an asteroid or comet. A patched-conic trajectory ignores the gravitational effect of both the launch and arrivals planets on the heliocentric transfer trajectory. This technique involves the solution of Lambert's problem relative to the Sun. Patched-conic trajectories are suitable for preliminary mission design. This script uses the SNOPT nonlinear programming (NLP) algorithm to solve this classic astrodynamics problem.
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

Proportional control of a brushed DC motor in Arduino

This code enables control of brushed DC motors using two types of driver control schemes: (1) PWM-DIR and (2) IN2-IN2. Below is a schematic of the overall system for both driver control schemes. The system is a single-input-single-output closed-loop proportional control system. The "plant" subsystem contains the lower-level functions that depend on if the motor driver is manipulated using PWM-DIR logic or IN1-IN2 logic.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Nonspecificity, strife & TU for supervised feature selection

Https://github.com/christophLUT/Nonspecificity-strife-and-total-uncertainty-in-supervised-feature... Nonspecificity, strife, and total uncertainty in supervised feature selection. Matlab Code files for the filter methods (for feature ranking) called strife, nonspecificity and total uncertainty for supervised feature selection in the context of classification. Includes also three articial examples. If you use the codes, please be so kind to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

