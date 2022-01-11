ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passive Cell Balancing Using 6 Lithium Ion Cells

By Authors
mathworks.com
 4 days ago

To preserve battery performance over a prolonged service life in a large-format battery system, it is normally required to achieve a charge balancing approach to account for differences in cell performance. An efficient cell_balancing...

www.mathworks.com

Phys.org

Visualizing intracellular nanostructures of living cells using nanoendoscopy-AFM

Atomic force microscopy (AFM) offers a method for label-free imaging of nanoscale biomolecular dynamics to solve biological questions that cannot be addressed via other bioimaging methods including fluorescence and scanning electron microscopy. Since such imaging methods are only possible for biological systems extracted from cells or reconstructed on solid substrates, nanodynamics within living cells largely remain inaccessible with existing bioimaging methods. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Marcos Penedo and a research team in Nanolife Science and biotechnology at the Kanazawa University in Japan, overcame the limits of bioimaging by using nanoendoscopy-AFM. During the process, they inserted a needle-like probe into a living cell to present actin fiber, three-dimensional (3D) maps and 2D nanodynamics of the inner scaffold of the membrane with undetectable changes in cell viability. Unlike earlier AFM methods, the nanoprobe directly accessed the target intracellular components and explored the capabilities of AFM, including high-resolution imaging, nanomechanical mapping and molecular recognition to expand the observable range of intracellular structures in living cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mining.com

Japanese researchers find formula for fast-charging lithium-ion batteries

A team of scientists at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) developed an approach to anode fabrication that could lead to extremely fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. It is already known that one way to shorten the charging time of LIBs is to increase the diffusion rate of lithium...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Northvolt assembles first lithium-ion battery cell

Northvolt says the commissioning of its Ett gigafactory in northern Sweden has led to the assembly of the first battery cell. The supplier maintains the cell is the first to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a gigafactory by a homegrown European battery company. The first cell of...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Scientists develop a novel strategy for sustainable post-lithium-ion batteries

Researchers at Bristol have developed high-performance sodium and potassium ion batteries using sustainably sourced cellulose. Scientists at the Bristol Composites Institute have developed a novel controllable unidirectional ice-templating strategy which can tailor the electrochemical performances of next-generation post-lithium-ion batteries with sustainability and large-scale availability. The paper is published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

AI Used to Study Cell Diversity in the Brain of Drosophila melanogaster 

Researchers led by Stein Aerts, PhD, from VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research in Belgium combined single-cell technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to sketch a novel picture of gene regulation in all cells of the fruit fly brain. The team used deep learning to reveal how specific pieces of DNA steer neuronal identity from birth to maturity. The study (“Decoding gene regulation in the fly brain”) published in Nature, is expected to advance AI-driven biomedical research, especially in personalized cell-based interceptive medicine.
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Inductor Based Active Cell Balancing For Electric Vehicle

It equalizes eight cells in a series. Voltage differences always exist between cells, therefore a battery management system (BMS) is required to ensure that all cells are equally charged or discharged and it increases the life cycle of the battery. An equalizing method is essential to achieve the best performance....
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

randPulseGenerator

User can generate a random pulses with the function and specify simulation time, step size, range of the number of pulses, and range of the maximum value of the amplitude (absolute) of the signal. This work is inspired by the answer given by @Matt J. (https://nl.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/80755-how-to-generate-a-square-wave-with-random-normal-distributed-period-and-pulse-width#comment_157801).
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Active Cell Balancing To Balance Ten (10) Cells MATLAB Simul

Hello guys, once you download the zip file, then extract the file and you will find slx file of active cell balancing to balance ten cells. Here in this model, we are using 10 cells and the initial voltage of each cell is different when the active cell balancing technic has applied the voltage of each cell will be equal to the average of all initial voltage present in the cells.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Capacitor Based Active Cell Balancing Of Four(4) Lithium-Ion

BATTERY management system (BMS) acts as an important part of electric vehicles (EVs). It protects the battery system from damage, predicts and increases battery life, and maintains the battery system in an accurate and reliable operational condition. Battery pack cells Imbalance is a vital matter in the battery system life. Without the balancing system, the voltages of the individual cells will drift apart over time. The capacity of the total battery pack will also decrease more quickly during operation than fail the battery system.
TECHNOLOGY
automationworld.com

A Digital Thread for Industrial Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation

Although much of the innovation associated with lithium-ion batteries in industry has been linked to electric vehicles (EVs), these batteries are increasingly finding use in other industrial applications as well. For example, they are used to power material handling equipment such as forklifts or autonomous mobile robots, pumps installed in remote locations, and hand tools used by shop floor workers.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Transient-extracting transform

This paper has appeared in the IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement. In industrial rotating machinery, the transient signal usually corresponds to the failure of a primary element, such as a bearing or gear. However, faced with the complexity and diversity of practical engineering, extracting the transient signal is a highly challenging task. In this paper, we propose a novel time-frequency analysis method termed the transient-extracting transform, which can effectively characterize and extract the transient components in the fault signals. This method is based on the short-time Fourier transform and does not require extended parameters or a priori information. Quantized indicators, such as Rényi entropy and kurtosis, are employed to compare the performance of the proposed method with other classical and advanced methods. The comparisons show that the proposed method can provide a much more energy-concentrated time-frequency representation, and the transient components can be extracted with a significantly larger kurtosis. The numerical and experimental signals are used to show the effectiveness of our method.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Firefly Regression Algorithm

%% Firefly Fuzzy Regression Algorithm - Created in (9 Jan 2022). % Firefly algorithm is one of the most decent algorithms in optimization. % which could be used for various tasks and biasing weights. It is. % relatively faster than others just like DE algorithm. So, there was no a.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Fuzzy self-tuning Flying Foxes Optimization

This simplified Matlab demo code shows how to use the new Fuzzy self-tuning Flying Foxes Optimization to solve global optimization problems. Zervoudakis, K., Tsafarakis, S. A global optimizer inspired from the survival strategies of flying foxes. Engineering with Computers (2022). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00366-021-01554-w.
ANIMALS
mathworks.com

Galaxy Gravity Optimization Algorithm (GGO)

Https://github.com/SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi/Galaxy-Gravity-Optimization-GGO- %% Galaxy Gravity Optimization(GGO) An Algorithm for Optimization, Inspired by Comets Life Cycle. % Mousavi, Seyed Muhammad Hossein, S. Younes MiriNezhad, and Mir Hossein Dezfoulian. "Galaxy gravity optimization (GGO) an algorithm for optimization, inspired by comets life cycle." 2017 Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing Conference (AISP). IEEE, 2017. %...
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Power Factor Correction using Boost Converter

Unity Power Factor Rectifier or Active power factor correction using Boost Converter. Line_Voltage_Peak = 120*sqrt(2); Input Voltage Peak to the Full Bridge Rectifier [V]. Voref = 400; Desired Output Voltage from PFC Preconverter [V]. Power = 1e3; Maximum steady state power capability [W]. R = 200; Arbitrary resistive load [Ohms]
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Fault Detection using Discrete Wavelet Transform

This is a line to ground fault analysis on a cable connected from an electric drive to a induction motor using Discrete wavelet transform. 1) Run the simulation file "a_Simulation.slx" for fault condition or non fault condition by commenting out the fault signal box. 2) Run the matlab code "b_Code_Data_Save.m"...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

FD-Mode-Solver

Finite difference Mode Solver for TE/TM E- and/or H-fields in optical waveguide structures with arbitrary index profile. Calculation scheme is based on a semi-vectorial finite difference approach utilizing an absorbing boundary condition. For further reference with respect to the numerical implementation please refer to appropriate literature. And excellent and comprehensive...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Essentials of Math Modeling Week 2: Introduction to MATLAB

This live script gives examples of working with floating point numbers, boolean logic, conditional statements, for/while loops, and functions. This script is meant to accompany Week 2 of the Essentials of Math Modeling workshop series: https://m3challenge.siam.org/newsroom/essentials-math-modeling-seven-part-series?fbclid=IwAR0SDtq2TDCmw266psddxZc9bYjlEucuXhHtDFvafVRtRLolhhffMRBr7oU.
MATHEMATICS
The Associated Press

Toshiba Launches 20Ah-HP SCiBTM Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery Cell That Delivers Both High Energy and High Power

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502), a company dedicated to advancing carbon neutrality through its technologies, products and services, today expanded its SCiB™ product offering with the launch of an innovative 20Ah-HP rechargeable lithium-ion battery cell that delivers high energy and high power at the same time.
BUSINESS

