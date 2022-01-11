ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Biden will focus in on voting rights and election integrity in Atlanta speech

By Alana Wise, NPR
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MouK7_0disKhM900 President Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday about the importance of election integrity, making a call for Congress to take up voting rights legislation currently languishing in the Senate.

Speaking alongside Vice President Harris, Biden is expected to call for sweeping election reform, as well as changes to the Senate filibuster, which has been used by Republicans to delay movement on Democrats’ two legislative voting rights efforts.

The speech is scheduled for 3:50 p.m. ET. Watch it live here:

A White House official previewing the president’s remarks said that Biden will describe this moment as “one of the rare moments in a country’s history when time stops and the essential is immediately ripped away from the trivial,” and that Americans “have to ensure January 6th doesn’t mark the end of democracy but the beginning of a renaissance for our democracy.”

Biden will deliver the speech in Atlanta, Ga., home to the civil rights legend, late-Rep. John Lewis, and one of many places where Republicans have introduced legislation to limit eligible Americans’ voting rights. Those restrictions include limiting mail-in voting and eliminating same-day voter registration – measures that have been especially onerous on poor people and people of color, experts say.

The Democrats’ two bills: the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act – would set new minimum standards for early and mail-in voting, among other changes. The bills have widespread support among congressional Democrats, but Senate Republicans have used the filibuster to push them into legislative purgatory.

Biden has previously endorsed changing Senate rules by calling for a return to the talking filibuster . Others have proposed a “carve out” to allow for a simple majority vote on voting rights legislation. Biden, speaking last month to ABC News , said he would support doing “whatever it takes” to get voting rights legislation passed.

Changing Senate rules would require all Democrats to be on board. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have defended the current filibuster.

Despite the lack of consensus within his party, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he plans to hold a vote tied to voting rights next week. If the vote is blocked, as expected, Schumer is weighing two options — a return to the talking filibuster or a carve out specific to the voting rights legislation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Elections
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied

Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#White House#Americans#Abc News
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy